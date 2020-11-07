Bone of contentment

Dr Kevin Koo's journey, like those of many specialist medical practitioners, has been a long one.

After the 41-year-old graduated in 2003, he started work in the public health sector, embarking on a six-year specialist training programme and earning full accreditation as an orthopaedic surgeon in 2014.

He was practising at the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) before setting up his own practice in July this year.

Dr Koo says he performs surgical operations at different hospitals and still serves as a visiting consultant at SGH and often attends research meetings there.

Accompanying Dr Koo on part of this journey is his 2015 BMW 420i Gran Coupe, which has clocked more than 36,000km in three years.

He bought the secondhand car in 2017 for around $160,000 - a new one would have cost more than $200,000. He drove a Toyota Vios and a Mazda 3 previously.

"The BMW is my first premium ride. I'm not what you might call a car guy, but I was drawn to the BMW's sleek silhouette," he says.

He enjoys occasional drives along the East Coast Parkway, which he describes as "smooth and enjoyable".

The 420i is a more stylish variant of the mechanically similar 3-series sedan. For the same price, Dr Koo could have bought a more powerful BMW 328i, but he says with a shrug: "Aesthetics matter to me and I just like this car's look."

He adds: "Besides, it was a two-year-old car that was available and it had already suffered the big initial depreciation. I think it looks more youthful than a sedan, yet not too flashy."

In the months prior to starting his own practice, Dr Koo contributed to the public health system's Covid-19 efforts.

He says the load on orthopaedics decreased significantly as many non-urgent surgical operations were postponed.

"Hence, I joined my colleagues to run a makeshift medical centre at one of the S11 dormitories (that house foreign workers). I also spent a week serving in the fever area of SGH's Accident and Emergency department."

Dr Koo is married with three children - two girls aged nine and two, and a six-year-old boy. His wife, 40, is a homemaker.

"When we go out as a family, we use my wife's seven-seater Toyota Wish, but the BMW also sees regular family duty," he says.

He uses it to ferry the children to and from school, tuition classes and tennis lessons.

"They love the sunroof," he says with a laugh.

The 420i Gran Coupe is also the ride of choice for date nights.

"My wife and I make it a point to go out for dinner - just the two of us - at least once a week," he adds.



