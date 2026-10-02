BMW unveils new 3-series; ChargEco EV chargers to become SP Mobility from October

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The new BMW 3-series was unveiled in the 2-litre 318 and 3-litre M350 xDrive forms on Sept 30.

BMW unveils engine-powered 3-series

After unveiling the electric i3 saloon in March, BMW gave details of the petrol-powered 3-series on Sept 30, alongside its electric counterpart.

While visually similar, the petrol-powered 3-series shares very little under the skin with the electric i3.

Built on extensively reworked underpinnings of the current model, it keeps closer to the classical 3-series proportions, unlike the stockier i3.

Overall length has grown 52mm to 4,765mm, making it 5mm longer than the electric i3. The wheelbase has been stretched by 9mm over the current 3-series to reach 2,860mm, which is 37mm shorter than the electric car’s 2,897mm.

This suggests that the cabin will be less spacious overall than that of the electric i3.

BMW announced three powertrain options: two four-cylinder 2-litre, turbocharged mild hybrids, tuned to make 156hp 318 and 211hp 320 forms; and the M350 xDrive. As the range topper, the latter has an inline-6, 3-litre turbocharged mild hybrid engine and all-wheel drive.

A plug-in hybrid version will follow later. The engine-powered 3-series will be offered alongside the electric i3, which comes in two dual-motor forms: the 275kW 40 xDrive and the 345kW 50 xDrive.

ChargEco chargers merge into SP Mobility network

All ChargEco-branded EV chargers will wear SP Mobility branding by December. PHOTO: ST FILE

From Oct 5, more than 1,000 ChargEco’s electric vehicle chargers will be progressively integrated into the SP Mobility charger network, starting with those in places like Geylang, Kallang, Marine Parade and Novena.

Most are located in Housing Board carparks in the central and eastern regions of Singapore , with some others in commercial and private residential properties, as well as at seven SAFRA clubhouses.

The rebranding and integration work will be done by Dec 31 and the ChargEco app will be shut from Jan 1, 2027. Drivers have to use the SP app after a charging point has been rebranded, and user data will not be transferred over automatically.

Those with ChargEco credits in their app wallets will be refunded within 30 days after they fill up a form on the ChargEco website (chargeco.global) by Nov 30.

To incentivise the switch, ChargEco users plugging in at an SP charging point can get $5 worth of ChargeUP points from Dec 31 to offset the cost of their next charging session, subject to terms.

SP Mobility, which has over 4,600 charging points, completed the acquisition of ChargEco on June 30.

Defender Octa Black lands in Singapore

The Defender Octa Black is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine. PHOTO: JLR

The Defender Octa Black has arrived in Singapore. Packing 530hp, the turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 hulking off-roader is capable of hitting 100kmh in 4.4 seconds, while reserving the Defender’s rugged off-road lineage.

Helping to ensure that the beast does not leave the tarmac and jump into a ravine unless the driver wants to, the car is equipped with a specially developed air suspension system featuring hydraulic interlinked dampers with height-adjustable air springs.

The car was showcased to fans and media from Sept 25 to 27 at event space 67 on Scotts, hosted by private members’ wine club 67 Pall Mall.

The Defender Octa Black is priced at $818,888 without certificate of entitlement (COE).

Mercedes-Benz launches super SUV, previews super saloon

The Mercedes-AMG GLC53 4Matic+ is now available in SUV and coupe forms. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ AG

The Mercedes-AMG GLC53 was officially launched at the Mercedes-Benz Studio Singapore at Gardens by the Bay on Oct 1. With 449hp and a century sprint timing of 4.2 seconds, this is the performance flagship of the brand’s mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV) range.

Top speed is raised from 250kmh to 270kmh with the optional AMG Driver’s Package. Opting for the AMG Dynamic Plus Package unlocks the Drift Mode, disabling drive to the front wheels.

The GLC53 4Matic+ is available in SUV form at $475,888 with COE and as a coupe for $483,888 with COE. The coupe is slightly more fuel-efficient – posting an average consumption rate of 9.5 litres/100km, rather than the SUV’s 10.2 litres/100km – which helps to offset its price premium.

Sharing the spotlight at the event was the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the tri-motor electric supercar is the first model to be developed on AMG’s unique electric vehicle platform.

Audi Revolut F1 Team marks Singapore GP debut with Funan pop-up

The R26, Audi Revolut F1 Team's first Formula One racecar, will be on display at Funan from Oct 1 to 11. PHOTO: AUDI SINGAPORE

To celebrate its Marina Bay Street Circuit debut, Audi Revolut F1 Team is partnering Audi Singapore for a motorsport-themed pop-up at Funan until Oct 11.

Highlights include the R26 show car and the new Audi RS5 road car, along with appearances by race drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

The RS5, the first plug-in hybrid in Audi RS history, is powered by a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. It has a maximum output of 639hp and 825Nm of torque. It can get from 0 to 100kmh in 3.6 seconds.

Prices start at $713,999 with COE for the saloon, while the Avant carries a $10,000 premium.

BYD Certified Pre-Owned programme

The Chinese brand will be starting the BYD Certified Pre-Owned programme at the end of October. PHOTO: BT FILE

To protect the resale value of BYD cars in Singapore, the Chinese brand will start the BYD Certified Pre-Owned programme at the end of October.

Vehicles are put through a 177-point inspection by specialists before they are certified. The vehicle history and battery health will also be checked. Auto Selection, the pre-owned car business of Sime Motors, is the brand’s preferred programme partner.

Details on vehicle eligibility and warranty coverage, as well as financing and trade-in options, will be announced soon.