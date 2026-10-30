BMW M350 xDrive delivers thunderbolt and lightning with new four-door all-wheel-drive sedan

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Power ranger: The new BMW M350 xDrive packs more than 400hp and covers more than 700km on a single tank.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France – The car that made me fall in love with BMW more than 30 years ago was a third-generation 3-series coupe. The car was light, compact and taut. It formed an instant and inimitable connection with the driver, through the palms of his hands and the base of his spine.

It was an immensely satisfying machine.

Since then, the 3-series – like all cars – has been growing bigger and heavier with each generation to keep pace with bigger occupants and more stringent safety standards.

An increasing number of tech features, such as hybrid systems, contributes to the bloat.

But the Bavarian company was able to preserve the intimacy the model has long had with the driver. It did this with more powerful engines, stronger and lighter materials, suspension tuning and, in some instances, all-wheel drive.

The crunch came when the seventh-generation 3er was launched seven years ago. The car was almost as big as the third-generation 5-series, with a wheelbase that was appreciably longer.

In my books, it was no longer a gazelle but an Arabian stallion.

I will admit, however, that I do sometimes have a rose-tinted recollection of things from the distant past. Or it could be that the seventh-generation test variant did not have the ideal set-up to complement its size.

That may be why I find the new eighth-generation 3-series to be quite agreeable. On hand is an M350 xDrive, powered by a lusty turbocharged 3-litre inline-six paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system that, unlike previous systems, packs quite a punch of its own.

So, despite the latest car being even bigger all round at 4,765mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,455mm tall with a 2,860mm wheelbase, it feels delightful at the wheel.

Boom room: Beneath the bonnet lies a 3-litre inline-six with beefier turbocharging and punchier electric assistance. PHOTO: BMW

Power is sent to both axles through a familiar eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which has been tweaked slightly, although BMW could not say exactly how. The turbocharger’s boost has been raised to produce 69hp and 80Nm more than the preceding M340.

With 443hp and 580Nm on tap, the car hits 100kmh in 4.1 seconds and a regulated top speed of 250kmh. This makes it almost as quick as a BMW M3 from two generations ago.

The increased output clearly offsets the car’s kerb weight of more than 1.9 tonnes (some 200kg heftier than its predecessor) to give it a power-weight ratio of nearly 230hp/tonne. But the M350’s impressive confidence and coherence are probably the result of changes elsewhere.

Rear room: Adequate but not as spacious as the car’s wheelbase suggests. PHOTO: BMW

BMW says that while the car’s platform is based on the previous M340’s, its tracks are wider, especially in the rear. Its steering has been tuned for quicker centring. And the car’s software stack has been enhanced to respond more speedily to dynamic forces.

On a 150km test route that takes us through long, winding mountain roads north of this historic capital of Provence, the M350 shows off its mettle well.

Acceleration is effortless, and its transmission is sufficiently responsive even in Comfort mode. Shifting via paddles is quick but leans towards comfort and efficiency.

For more sportiness, it is best to select Sport+ mode. As before, pulling and holding the left shift paddle unleashes maximum power. The car also has a drift mode, which decouples the front axle to send all power to the rear. The plan is for this to be activated via an over-the-air software update sometime in 2027.

Tight fit: Car’s 450-litre boot is smaller than predecessor’s but 40:20:40 split rear seats can be folded to release more stowage capacity. PHOTO: BMW

The car’s road holding across an unending series of hilly bends is near flawless, even if you do often feel its weight shifting ever so slightly from side to side. Even in the unseasonal rain, it feels surefooted – a clear testament to its all-wheel drive’s capability.

The car’s second row is more comfortable than expected, although it still is not especially spacious despite the lengthened wheelbase. Its 450-litre boot is 30 litres smaller than its predecessor’s, likely because of chunkier hybrid components beneath.

Despite the demanding drive, the test car averages 9.1 litres/100km, not far from its stated 8.2 litres/100km, and not shoddy at all for a car with its prowess. If you are not ready for electrification, the M350 is a decent alternative. It is quicker than BMW’s new all-electric i3 50 xDrive, and it sounds a whole lot better on the go.

Convincing cockpit: Test car’s multi-function M steering wheel is a joy to behold, but Its Panoramic Vision screen, 3D head-up display and central infotainment touchscreen may be information overload. PHOTO: BMW

And while it is not as enchanting as my younger, less jaded self found its ancestor to be, I must admit that it is still an alluring and unique proposition in the current field.

The M350 xDrive will debut in Singapore in 2027, as early as the Singapore Motorshow in January. It will be accompanied by a substantially milder variant.

The 318’s familiar powertrain generates 156hp and 250Nm from a 2-litre inline-four turbo with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It attains 100kmh in 9.5 seconds and a top speed of 215kmh. Its fuel consumption of 7.5 litres/100km is not significantly better than the M350’s.

Pipe organ: Quad tailpipes look as menacing as they sound. PHOTO: BMW

But it should still be a hoot on Singapore and Malaysian roads if you pile on the revs. For one, its tracks are surprisingly wider than the M350’s. It is likely to be priced $100,000 or so less than its beefier sibling.

Extra, extra

Single-motor rear-wheel-drive variants of the i3 and iX4 will join the all-wheel xDrive line-up, probably by 2028. Such a variant for the iX3 will arrive by 2027

A station-wagon variant of the i3 is also on the cards

A combustion-engined BMW M3 is likely to follow not far behind its electric quad-motor electric sibling, which is slated for production in 2027

BMW is working to roll out in 2027 an urban version of its Level 2 highway autonomous driving program, which can be installed over the air

The electric i3 is currently built in Germany (Munich), but Mexico (San Luis Potosi) and China (Tiexi, Shenyang) will soon be its two other production sites

BMW M350 xDrive Sedan

Price: Estimated $420,000 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Engine: 2,998cc 24-valve inline-6 turbocharged with 48-volt mild hybrid system

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch with paddle shift

Power: 443hp

Torque: 580Nm

0-100kmh: 4.1 seconds

Top speed: 250kmh (electronically limited)

Fuel consumption: 8.2 litres/100km

Range: 720km

Agents: Performance Motors; Eurokars Auto

Comparable considerations

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio ($490,888 with COE)

This Italian hottie has 510hp and 600Nm from a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 to propel it to 100kmh in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 307kmh. You get four doors, four-wheel drive and buckets of old-school charm. Its footprint is slightly smaller than the M350’s, but its wheelbase is similar. It retains a traditional and tactile gear shift, while most others have pivoted to cold, puny levers. Alas, this model is currently unavailable. But you never know with Alfa Romeo. It might return.

Mercedes-AMG CLE53 4Matic ($496,888 with COE)

The CLE53 4Matic is the closest current German rival to the M350 xDrive, although it is a coupe. It is similar in size to the BMW and is powered by a turbocharged 3-litre inline-six with hybrid assistance. It churns out 449hp and 560Nm to send the Merc to 100kmh in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 250kmh. While also an all-wheel drive, power is sent to the wheels via a nine-speed automatic.