BMW kicks off 2021 with motor show

There is no Singapore Motorshow this year because of the pandemic, but that has not stopped BMW from having its own show.

BMW World SG, which started yesterday and runs till Feb 19, is held at the Performance Motors and Performance Munich Autos showrooms in Alexandra Road. It features 31 cars and two motorcycles across 22 models.

One of the show's stars is undoubtedly the electric iX3, a battery-powered version of the popular X3 compact sport utility vehicle (SUV). The first China-made BMW to be imported here, the iX3 has a 210kW motor which propels it to 100km in 6.8 seconds and a top speed of 180kmh. It has a range of up to 459km, and an indicative price of $250,000 to $260,000.

If you are looking for an affordable BMW, the new 116i is a cool hatch priced from $143,888. The 1.5-litre three-cylinder car has 109hp, qualifying it for Category A COE. It takes 10.6 seconds to reach 100kmh, but its top speed is a respectable 200kmh. It boasts premium features including a proximity key and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For more adrenaline, go for the M3 Competition and M4 Competition (a coupe variant of the M3). With a 3-litre inline-six engine generating 510hp and 650Nm, the cars hit 100kmh in just 3.9 seconds and have a regulated top speed of 250kmh.

The 530e, a plug-in hybrid variant of the 5-series, is also on show. Its four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with an electric motor powered by a lithium-ion battery that is charged via a wall socket. It offers an all-electric range of up to 61km, which is sufficient for most daily commutes here.

Bikers should check out the BMW R18, a cool cruiser powered by a massive 1,802cc two-cylinder Boxer engine - the highest displacement Boxer BMW has ever built. It makes 91hp and 157Nm of torque from 3,000rpm, which means it has more than adequate shove for relaxed rides.

At a press preview on Thursday, BMW Asia managing director Christopher Wehner revealed that the X5-sized iX electric SUV (not on display) will arrive in the fourth quarter of the year.

The biggest battery-powered SUV from BMW to date is touted to have a century sprint of 5 seconds and a range of 600km. It is manufactured without rare earths and cobalt, making it environmentally friendlier than most other electric cars.

BMW WORLD SG WHERE: Performance Motors, 303 Alexandra Road; Performance Munich Autos, 315 Alexandra Road WHEN: Till Feb 19 ADMISSION: Free INFO: bethefirst.bmw.com.sg/digitalshowroom/bmwworldsg

