BMW delivers smooth, sensuous and stupendous battery-powered saloon in i3 50 xDrive

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Sleek and slick: The BMW i3 50 xDrive is an absolute joy at the wheel.

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France – Let us begin with what the new BMW i3 is not. It is not a reincarnation of the i3 tall hatch, which BMW launched a little over 10 years ago as its first production electric model.

And it is not a direct replacement of the i4, BMW’s first compact electric saloon produced from 2021, which will be discontinued. Even though the i3 will probably occupy the space the i4 vacates, the new car is a quantum leap from the i4 in technology and engineering.

The i3 is an electric 3-series and it belongs to BMW’s Neue Klasse (new class) of vehicles spearheaded by the recently launched iX3 electric sport utility vehicle (SUV).

This class is characterised by BMW’s sixth-generation electric drive platform featuring higher-density batteries and superfast charging (400kW DC). Instead of half a dozen of electronic control units, it has a centralised computer – dubbed “Heart of Joy” – which responds to dynamic forces and controls the car’s suite of active safety systems.

The new generation also has a fresh look inside and out. The i3 stands out with a horizontally compressed kidney “grille” which merges with equally slim headlamps on either side, while the iX3 wears a vertically compressed “grille”, which makes it look a little like a chipmunk.

The i3’s “Panoramic Vision” pillar-to-pillar instrumentation screen is restrained and elegant. PHOTO: BMW

In the rear, the i3’s tail-lamp assembly looks like an elastic bow tie stretched to its limits. It lines almost the entire width of the car’s rear.

Inside, a “Panoramic Vision” instrumentation screen runs across the lower portion of the windscreen and appears like a holographic projection. Very cool, but can be a tad too much, especially if the car is fitted with a 3D head-up display. Unlike the BMW M350, it does not have a hood ahead of its steering wheel. Its dash is an uninterrupted slab joining the A-pillars.

Like many modern electric cars, the i3 does not have ceiling grab handles, physical air-conditioning vent controls (which the BMW i5 still has) or a transmission tunnel.

The latter translates to a flat floor in the second row and, hence, more space. Its boot, however, is slightly smaller than the combustion 3-series at 420 litres. But it has a 31-litre frunk to compensate.

The i3 measures 4,760mm long, 1,865mm wide and 1,480mm tall with a 2,897mm wheelbase and 2,280kg kerb weight. Differences from the combustion-engined M350 – which looks almost identical to its electric sibling – are negligible except for two items. The i3’s wheelbase is 37mm longer and the car weighs 345kg more.

The i3’s second row is more spacious than its combustion sibling’s. PHOTO: BMW

Thus, despite having a lot more power and torque from its two motors, the i3 50 xDrive tested here is not as blisteringly quick as the M350. It takes 4.7 seconds to hit 100kmh and peaks at a relatively modest 200kmh.

But it does not feel this way at the wheel. The electric 3-series’ acceleration from standstill or in mid-flight can only be described as downright effortless. This is the beauty of electric drive, where maximum torque is attainable from the word go.

Which brings us to another hugely notable thing about the i3: its ride quality.

Unlike most electric cars, which tend to have poorer ride comfort than their combustion equivalents, the battery-powered BMW is a notch better than the M350 in this department. It is also substantially better than the i4 and is on a par with Volvo’s brilliant new EX60.

The car’s 420-litre boot has less side intrusions than the M350’s. PHOTO: BMW

The i3’s suspension system is convoluted. In front, it comprises struts, anti-roll bar and trapezoidal shear panels connecting the front axle subframe to the battery and body. Like the EX60, the i3’s battery is structurally integrated with the car’s chassis.

The rear features a five-link axle with separately arranged springs and dampers. This seemingly over-engineered pretzel of a system works exceptionally well in masking the i3’s monumental mass.

Because of localised flooding in Provence, an original hilly test route is replaced by a shorter one comprising mainly of highways and small-town roads. Pity. I would have loved driving the i3 on serpentine stretches. I suspect it would have performed as well as, if not better than, the i5 and i7.

A 31-litre frunk is smallish for a car its size. PHOTO: BMW

The car shines elsewhere. Hurtling down a thoroughly wet highway at unprintable speeds, it feels wonderfully planted. The steering, while a tad lighter than the M350’s, is not in the least twitchy, with the car’s heft and lower centre of gravity playing to its advantage.

You can select a drive sound, which is kind of entertaining for the first several minutes. But to me, the car is best enjoyed in silence.

One neat thing about the “Panoramic Vision” display is the motor revolution speed reading. I cannot recall another electric car having this. I confess that the petrolhead in me gets a cheap thrill when the meter crosses 10,000rpm.

The slimmest and longest tail-lamp assembly in the BMW line-up. PHOTO: BMW

Like the iX3 I drove a couple of months ago, the i3’s adaptive cruise control allows you to tap the brake pedal to slow down. It will only disable cruise when you brake hard. I am not sure if this is a good or bad thing, but I like how the system is able to adjust quickly and smoothly to road changes, even sharp bends.

The test car averages 23kWh/100km, which is somewhat thirstier than the declared 18kWh/100km. This is probably because of the extended high-speed driving, resulting in an inferred range of 473km. If you drive within 110kmh, a range of 600km is not hard to achieve , as demonstrated by the iX3 I drove .

Despite having less firepower and the absence of a heady soundtrack, I find the i3 50 more pleasurable than the M350. The car is clearly a notch above its combustion sibling in refinement and drivability. Indeed, it represents a brave new chapter for the once humble 3-series.

Sneak peek of BMW iX4

The iX4’s coupe-like silhouette sets it apart from the iX3. PHOTO: BMW

BMW unveiled the “coupe” variant of the iX3 electric compact SUV in Provence.

The new iX4 is slightly longer than the preceding combustion-engined X4, but sits noticeably lower and boasts a longer wheelbase because of its electric drivetrain.

Hence, you will find plenty of room inside, with rear headroom especially impressive despite the car’s sloping roofline. You get 490 litres of stowage in the rear and another 58 litres in front.

The car’s DC charging capacity is a whopping 400kW, but AC charging remains modest at 11kW (with 22kW as a cost option).

All variants are dual-motor rear-biased all-wheel drives.

A subtle spoiler gives the tailgate a sporty finish. PHOTO: BMW

The iX4, likely an iX4 50 xDrive with 345kW/645Nm and a 108.7kWh battery, will debut at the Singapore Motorshow in January 2027. It is estimated to cost around $400,000.

BMW i3 50 xDrive Sedan

Price: Estimated $400,000 with certificate of entitlement (COE), before applicable discounts

Motors: 123kW/255Nm front; 240kW/435Nm rear with 108.7kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed rear-biased all-wheel drive

Power: 345kW

Torque: 645Nm

0-100kmh: 4.7 seconds

Top speed: 200kmh (electronically limited)

Power consumption: 18kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC (with 22kW option); 400kW DC

Range: 729km

Agents: Performance Motors; Eurokars Auto

Comparable considerations

Tesla Model 3 Performance ($139,660 without COE)

This dual-motor Model 3 offers plenty of bang for the buck. It is smaller than the i3, has less space in the cabin and does not have as refined a ride. Its interior is also rather austere. But the car packs a huge wallop, with 461kW and 730Nm on tap to send it to 100kmh in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 261kmh. It is also considerably lighter, which contributes to better efficiency. So, despite a smallish 78kWh battery, it has a real-world range of at least 430km (if Sentry mode is disabled). It has a bigger boot than the BMW.

Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor (Estimated $250,000 with COE)

Like the Model 3, this all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 is smaller than the i3. But it just about matches the i3 in performance, with 350kW of power and 740Nm of torque sending it to 100kmh in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 205kmh. It is almost has hefty as the i3, which translates to a similar tested power consumption. With an 82kWh battery, it has a real-world range of around 400km. The car has more usable boot space than both the BMW and Tesla. It is currently available only on an indent basis.