MALAGA (SPAIN) - The BMW K 1600 range of touring motorcycles is renowned for its silky smooth six-cylinder engines, underscored by a signature "sewing machine-like" whine under acceleration.

These big, luxurious bikes were first launched in 2010. For 2022, the entire line-up - comprising the K 1600 GT, the GTL, the B and the Grand America - has been revised.