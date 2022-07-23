Ponder this: If there were one car you have to drive before you die, what would it be?
Bentley's new Flying Spur V8 is a worthy contender on my bucket list.
Ponder this: If there were one car you have to drive before you die, what would it be?
Bentley's new Flying Spur V8 is a worthy contender on my bucket list.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 23, 2022, with the headline Bentley's Flying Spur V8 a cruise missile of a limousine. Subscribe