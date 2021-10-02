For Subscribers
Batteries (sort of) not included
A batch of 50 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric cars was sold recently under a novel battery-as-a-service arrangement. Do such deals make sense?
Battery-as-a-service or BaaS is among a flurry of newly coined terms in the so-called sharing economy which is sweeping the automotive world.
This is a concept which allows an electric vehicle (EV) buyer to lease the battery as a separate component, thereby removing the single largest cost component from a car's sticker price.