Why do driving enthusiasts love the sound of a well-tuned engine? Perhaps it is the promise of performance, or a device for drawing attention to the car and, maybe in the process, the driver.

But it could also be that drivers are more in touch with their primordial instincts. A roaring engine can sound like thunder reverberating in a cave where humans' early ancestors huddled. Or the bassy sound of a mother's heartbeat as babies dreamed of the unknown, in darkness.