So, it has come to pass. The certificate of entitlement (COE) for motorcycles has hit an all-time high of $10,000.

You could say it's inevitable, given how prices have been trending in recent months. The premium has been setting record after record since early last year - crossing from more than $7,000 to $8,000 in April, then from $8,000-plus to $9,500 in August, and has been creeping up since.