More reactions to Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on Sunday gave their first major television interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Here are some reactions.

"Toxic accusations. Incendiary racism claims against their family. Palace left reeling and Queen, 94, in emergency talks. After THAT stinging interview... What have they done?"

The Daily Mail about the couple

"Sussexes deliver enough bombshells to sink a flotilla."

The Daily Telegraph

"It is not acceptable for the Duke and Duchess to make such claims without providing any supporting evidence... The UK media has never shied away from holding a spotlight up to those in positions of power, celebrity or influence. If sometimes the questions asked are awkward and embarrassing, then so be it, but the press is most certainly not racist."

Mr Ian Murray, executive director of the Society of Editors, a guild of senior British newspaper journalists

"The monarchy has just been hit by its worst crisis since the abdication in 1936."

Anti-monarchy group Republic, referring to King Edward VIII's decision to step down to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson

"It's kryptonite. I mean, this is a hand grenade that has been thrown into the heart of the institution... It's extremely hard for them to refute a lot of the things that they said.

"Let's all bow down to the real queen here, who is Oprah. We're going to be talking about this interview for 20 years."

Tina Brown, author of The Diana Chronicles, a biography of Diana, Princess of Wales, on CBS

"This is a stain on the royals that will endure. No amount of palace spin will erase."

Mr Peter Hunt, the BBC's former royal correspondent, on Twitter

"For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health and tell their own personal stories, that takes courage."

United States President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE