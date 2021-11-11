Singapore International Film Festival

More films, bigger venues

More than 110 films will be screened and locations include Carnival Cinemas at Golden Mile Tower, which seats around 500 vaccinated patrons under safe-distancing rules

Film Correspondent
Published: 
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For the second year running, long-time supporters of the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) will get a sense of deja vu.

This year's event from Nov 25 to Dec 5 feels like a return to its low-key roots after a spurt of programme growth and star-studded red carpets.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 11, 2021, with the headline 'More films, bigger venues'. Subscribe
Topics: 