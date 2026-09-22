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More people are getting aortic dissection. Here’s what to know about the deadly heart emergency

Homemaker Sariah Mansoor, who survived an aortic dissection, with senior consultant Vitaly A. Sorokin at the National University Heart Centre, Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Alien Huang died of it at the age of 36 in 2020, while American senator Lindsey Graham was 71 when he died of the same condition in July 2026.

They both experienced an aortic dissection, a catastrophic tear in the inner wall of the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to other parts of the body.