More about the condition

FH is an inherited genetic condition and people with it usually have a family history of heart disease or stroke, says Prof Tan.

"Many FH patients are young, have lost a family member due to FH or themselves have had an event like a heart attack in their 40s," he adds.

Only one copy of the mutated gene from one parent is necessary for a person to have FH. The gene can be inherited from either biological parent, says Prof Tan.

Some people inherit two copies of the mutated FH gene - one from each parent. Such cases are rare, about one in a million worldwide.

Prof Tan says a child who has a parent with the FH mutated gene has a 50 per cent chance of inheriting that mutated gene.

"It does not matter if it is the father or mother who has the gene, nor does it matter whether the child is a boy or a girl."

HOW IS IT DIAGNOSED?

Prof Tan says a clinical diagnosis of FH is made based on the patient's personal and family history, physical examination and lipid levels.

Some people with FH may have deposits of cholesterol on muscle tendons, including in the arms, hands and heels.

People who suspect they have FH can ask their doctors for a referral to FHCARE, a team of specialists from various hospitals across Singapore who identify and treat people with FH.

FHCARE coordinators take a blood sample for genetic testing. If the test is positive, the coordinators will contact the patient and also offer screening for immediate family members, including parents, siblings and children.

HOW IS IT MANAGED?

Many people find that lifestyle choices such as consuming less cholesterol and exercising more are helpful in managing their cholesterol levels. However, lifestyle changes alone rarely lower levels of LDL-C enough in people with FH, experts say.

People with FH might be prescribed statins, which Prof Tan says work in the liver to prevent cholesterol from forming and reduce the amount of cholesterol circulating in the blood.

About one in a million people worldwide inherit the FH gene from both parents, and such patients have a more severe disorder less responsive to medications like statins.

Treatment for them may include regular injections of medication such as PCSK9 inhibitors, which target an enzyme that regulates cholesterol metabolism in the liver.

