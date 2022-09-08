Moments of peril for extreme adventurers on film

Mountaineer and photographer Jimmy Chin (right) put himself on Hollywood's radar when he won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar for his heart-stopping film Free Solo (2018), which tracked climber Alex Honnold's rope-free ascent up El Capitan, a 2,300m vertical rock face in California.

And after shadowing more extreme adventurers for his new series Edge Of The Unknown With Jimmy Chin, the Chinese-American director feels the way these elite athletes tackle challenges and fears holds lessons for non-daredevils as well.