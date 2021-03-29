Mission possible

Besides eating freeze-dried space food to simulate a true space mission, the children also experimented with launching homemade paper rockets. They first rolled sheets of paper into tubes, before adding pointed paper tips and fins. Then they attached the rockets to a metal contraption with a pump (above) and, with a flip of a red lever on the valve, sent their creations flying as high as the treetops. The mission also tapped their mathematics knowledge to calculate the distance to Mars and sharpened their language skills, as they learnt to spell the names of the planets.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE