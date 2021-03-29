Mission possible

Wearing a "spacesuit" costume, a pupil of the Ecole Vivalys elementary school near Lausanne, Switzerland, looked for a self-made paper rocket in the forest during his Mission To Mars project recently. While the world has been riveted by the escapades of the United States' National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Perseverance Mars rover, a group of Swiss primary schoolchildren had been eagerly preparing its own mission to the red planet, coming up with a detailed mission plan over nine months.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A face-covering scuba-diving mask doubled as a helmet (above) for the astronaut-inspired costume for the 16 eight-and nine-year-olds. They "blasted off" in a space-themed bus to a set-up mimicking a Mars space station, located in a wooded area on the outskirts of Lausanne, where they spent three days carrying out experiments similar to some conducted by actual astronauts, including attempting to grow plants.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Besides eating freeze-dried space food to simulate a true space mission, the children also experimented with launching homemade paper rockets. They first rolled sheets of paper into tubes, before adding pointed paper tips and fins. Then they attached the rockets to a metal contraption with a pump (above) and, with a flip of a red lever on the valve, sent their creations flying as high as the treetops. The mission also tapped their mathematics knowledge to calculate the distance to Mars and sharpened their language skills, as they learnt to spell the names of the planets.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Besides eating freeze-dried space food to simulate a true space mission, the children also experimented with launching homemade paper rockets (above). They first rolled sheets of paper into tubes, before adding pointed paper tips and fins. Then they attached the rockets to a metal contraption with a pump and, with a flip of a red lever on the valve, sent their creations flying as high as the treetops. The mission also tapped their mathematics knowledge to calculate the distance to Mars and sharpened their language skills, as they learnt to spell the names of the planets.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 29, 2021, with the headline 'Mission possible'. Subscribe
Topics: 