Miss Universe Singapore continues search for 2026 queen despite franchise dispute over eligibility

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Participants Chantal Tan (left), a 26-year-old model, and Krisha Raj, a 28-year-old communications manager, at the Miss Universe Singapore 2026 audition held at Scape on Sept 20.

SINGAPORE – Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2026 national director Sean Wong remains confident that Singapore’s representative will make it to the international stage for the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico on Nov 24, despite an ongoing franchise disagreement.

The issue came to light on Sept 18 after JKN Universe stated that franchise agreements across six South-east Asian nations – Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia – were not recognised, raising questions over their eligibility.

JKN Universe holds the legal rights and licensing to the Miss Universe brand and operates as the Miss Universe Organization.

Meanwhile, Thai pageant director Nawat Itsaragrisil, chief executive of Miss Universe Eastern, holds a 50 per cent stake in the global brand. At a press conference on Sept 18 in Bangkok, he maintained that the exclusion notice had no legal effect.

He argued that such a major decision would require approval through JKN Universe’s governance structure and could not, in his view, be imposed unilaterally.

Miss Universe Eastern owns the franchise rights for the six South-east Asian nations.

Nawat, 61, made international headlines in 2025 after publicly scolding Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch during a sashing ceremony for that year’s Miss Universe, calling her “a dumb head”.

Wong tells The Straits Times that Nawat approached him in August to acquire the Singapore franchise and run the local pageant.

Miss Universe Singapore 2026 national director Sean Wong (second from left) with fellow judges at the pageant audition held at Scape on Sept 20. PHOTO: HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Having managed pageant licen c es in Malaysia and Singapore since 2018, Wong is well-versed in the complexities of the business. He holds the licen c es for a portfolio of international pageant brands in both countries, including Miss World Singapore, Miss World Malaysia, and Miss Grand Malaysia. This marks the first time he is running MUS .

The 51-year-old says he took on the role with a clear understanding of the disputes beforehand.

“Legal disputes are common between big brands,” he says, noting that he reviewed the contracts carefully before coming on board.

“I don’t see a problem based on the contractual and business structure that governs our operations. Miss Universe Eastern has the authority to assign the rights to us.”

While he has faith in Nawat to resolve the dispute and that Singapore’s delegate will travel to Puerto Rico, his main consideration is how she will be received.

“My worry is that our contestant is not fairly featured or judged,” Wong admits. Contestants from around the world are expected to arrive for rehearsals and promotional events about a month before the grand finale on Nov 24.

To ensure the Singapore delegate is prepared for these potential hurdles, Wong placed emphasis on resilience during the audition rounds held on Sept 20 and 21, which drew around 50 candidates in person and online.

He asked applicants direct questions regarding the ongoing situation, testing how they would navigate industry pressure and potential online scrutiny.

“I asked them, ‘How would you handle it if people say that you are not qualified to take part?’”

Wong is seeking a candidate who exhibits poise, independence and a distinct stage presence, alongside a clear commitment to social causes and community initiatives. She must also be able to shine in a high-pressure environment.

Preparations are moving quickly ahead of the MUS finals on Oct 13 at Scape Singapore Ground Theatre.

Beyond the crown itself, Wong views the pageant as a launchpad for participants to pursue careers in modelling, acting, hosting and public speaking.

As the chief executive of multi-platform media firm HyperLive Entertainment, Wong intends to leverage his company’s ecosystem to support contestants long well beyond the competition.

The winner of MUS 2026 will receive a model management contract with Upfront Models Singapore, return flights to Puerto Rico, and sponsored products and services valued at over $10,000.

The final walk-in audition will be held on Sept 28 from 5 to 6pm at Scape Launchpad.

The competition is open to female Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, with no upper age limit, regardless of marital or parental status.

Applicants who are overseas or unable to attend in person may submit their applications online through the official Instagram page (@missuniversesingapore_official).