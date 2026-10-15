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Miss Universe Singapore 2026 set to compete in Puerto Rico finals as franchise dispute appears to clear

Miss Universe Singapore 2026 Vion Erico Tan will represent Singapore at the 75th Miss Universe finals in Puerto Rico.

SINGAPORE – Newly crowned Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) 2026 Vion Erico Tan is on track to represent the nation at the 75th Miss Universe finals in Puerto Rico, despite earlier eligibility concerns stemming from a regional franchise dispute.

The entrepreneur and model outshone eight other finalists to take the crown on Oct 13 at *Scape Ground Theatre.

MUS 2026 national director Sean Wong told The Straits Times that administrative paperwork is being processed ahead of Tan’s departure to Puerto Rico on Nov 6, which is also her 24th birthday.

Delegates from around the world are expected to arrive in Puerto Rico by Nov 8 for rehearsals and promotional events ahead of the grand finale on Nov 24.

In September, doubts emerged over whether representatives from six South-east Asian nations – Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Malaysia – would be permitted to compete.

A statement issued in the name of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) claimed that franchise agreements involving these six countries were not recognised by JKN Universe, which holds the legal rights and licensing to the Miss Universe brand.

However, Miss Universe Eastern, which owns the regional franchise rights and a 50 per cent stake in the global brand, maintained that the exclusion notice carried no legal effect.

Wong says the dispute has since quietened down, calling it a promising sign. He says MUO has added his national director counterparts from Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam – who have crowned their representatives – to an official WhatsApp group chat alongside other international franchise holders to receive pageant updates.

Because Singapore only crowned its winner on Oct 13, Wong expects himself and Tan to be added to the directors’ and contestants’ group chats shortly. He is unsure whether Indonesia and Laos have selected their delegates yet.

“This is a clear sign that they are welcoming us,” Wong says. “They wouldn’t have added the other regional directors if they were still insisting we can’t compete, right?”

Vion Erico Tan (far left) outshone eight other finalists to take home the Miss Universe Singapore 2026 crown on Oct 13. PHOTO: HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Wong was approached in August by Miss Universe Eastern chief executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, who also serves as the national director for Miss Universe Thailand, offering him the Singapore franchise to run the local competition.

Despite the short lead time to organise the event, logistics are now progressing smoothly. Wong adds: “I’ve found a fantastic winner and I really hope she gets her chance to shine internationally. She is capable, well-spoken and good looking.”

The top three of Miss Universe Singapore 2026: (from left) first runner-up Melissa Chua (from left), winner Vion Erico Tan and second runner-up Qatrisha Zairyah. PHOTO: HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT

This is Tan’s first foray into pageantry. Speaking to The Straits Times, she describes herself as a model and entrepreneur working in her family’s business, Nutrinest, a bee conservation company founded by her father that also involves her mother and older brother. Her older sister works as a flight attendant.

“I’ve always wanted to step into the spotlight to represent Singapore. I’m quite patriotic,” says Tan, who is 1.71m tall. She had been considering entering Miss Universe Singapore for the past two years, but waited until now to build up her courage and gain more life experience.

Asked if the regional dispute over Singapore’s eligibility made her hesitate to sign up for the 2026 competition, Tan says: “Hearing about the circumstances didn’t deter me. Whether or not I make it to the global stage, having the opportunity to represent Singapore in itself is a huge honour.”

She adds: “I do understand why the situation has drawn so much public attention, but I hope people will recognise the dedication and hard work that every finalist put into this journey.”

Break in tradition: Miss Universe Singapore 2025 speaks out

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Singapore 2025 Annika Xue Sager expressed disappointment over her exclusion from the Oct 13 final, which meant she could not carry out the traditional crowning ceremony and final walk.

On Oct 14, she posted a 97-second video on social media, creating a “digital stage” to deliver a farewell message as outgoing queen, and express gratitude for the opportunities during her reign.

“Honouring the outgoing queen is a fundamental tradition deeply rooted in the Miss Universe organisation,” the 26-year-old said in the video. “It saddens me that this tradition was not upheld, and that nobody reached out to me.”

When contacted by The Straits Times, Wong explained that because his organisation had taken over the franchise for 2026, contractual constraints prevented them from involving Sager. He described the situation as an unfortunate turn of events resulting from the change in franchise ownership.

Miss Universe Singapore 2026 national director Sean Wong stepped into the role of emcee for the pageant’s grand finals. PHOTO: HYPERLIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Sager, however, believes it comes down to courtesy rather than contracts.

“I think it’s more than just paperwork,” she says. “In pageantry, we advocate for open communication. This shouldn’t have been a moment to stay quiet and hide behind contracts.”

Sager emphasises that her grievance concerns the organisational process rather than the newly crowned winner.

“If they were truly unable to invite me, a simple message acknowledging my reign would have meant a lot,” Sager adds. “I was saddened not to have the opportunity to take my final walk and pass on the crown in line with tradition.”

Unfazed by the handover debate, Wong maintains that his team’s sole priority is ensuring Tan is fully prepared for her journey to Puerto Rico.

“I want to show that despite all the problems, I have a solid contender who’s going to come and make all of you scared,” he says.