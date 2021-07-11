For Subscribers
Minor Issues: Teaching students to embrace diversity and call out racial bias
SINGAPORE - When I was a Geography teacher in a secondary school, I used to organise overseas field trips. I was passionate about these trips as they provided students with the chance to appreciate life and culture in another country and to mix with peers from different backgrounds.
I was disappointed several years ago when a father pulled his son out of a field trip because the teen was supposed to share a room with another student of a different race.