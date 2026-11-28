Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, David Marks, Bruce Johnston, Al Jardine and Mike Love appear together for the first time in ten years on the rooftop of Capitol Records in Los Angeles on June 13, 2006.

NEW YORK – Mike Love, the Beach Boys singer whose boyishly earnest lead vocals soared through scores of classic, sun-kissed songs like California Girls, Surfin’ U.S.A. and Fun, Fun, Fun, but who went on to become a prolifically litigious, highly divisive figure blamed by many for fracturing the beloved group, died on Nov 28 . He was 85.

His death was confirmed by his publicist, who did not say where he died or provide the cause. After playing onstage with a visibly frail Love in Cincinnati on Oct 10, actor and musician John Stamos wrote on social media that Love was “facing serious health challenges”.

The Beach Boys reached stardom in the early 1960s, offering a fantasy of surfing, cars and teen romance: an endless summer of good vibrations. Love’s voice was a key part of the equation, as it mixed youthful sincerity with jockish confidence, balancing innocence and adventure for an ideal expression of southern Californian yearning.

He contributed many lyrics to songs written by the group’s primary creator and chief visionary, Brian Wilson, though Love long felt his work was underrecognised. After suing Wilson in the early 1990s, Love succeeded in getting his name added to the credits of 35 songs, including 15 of the Beach Boys’ Top 40 singles – but he argued that he should have been credited on dozens more.

Beginning in the late ’90s, when he won the exclusive right to tour under the Beach Boys name, Love kept the group alive on the concert circuit with shifting performing line-ups that featured him as the only original member. But he earned the enmity of many fans by repeatedly suing other band members – the legal proceeding over the writing credits was just one of a slew – and because he was said to have discouraged Wilson’s greatest and most influential creative leaps.

Love frequently disputed accusations that he was selfish, jealous and greedy, and bristled at being cast as the antagonist of his bandmates, especially Wilson, who was widely seen as a troubled but almost saintly genius and who died in 2025.

“Why am I the villain?” Love asked Rolling Stone in 2016. “How did it get to this?”

Michael Edward Love, the eldest of six children, was born March 15, 1941, in the Baldwin Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles. His father, Edward Milton Love, known as Milt, was the son of the founder of a sheet-metal company. His mother, Emily (Wilson) Love, known as Glee, was the sister of Murry Wilson, whose three sons, Brian, Carl and Dennis, would form the core of the Beach Boys.

When he was young, Love often sang with his cousins at family get-togethers. As teenagers, they formed a group anchored in exquisite harmonies created by Love, who was inspired by the vocal ensemble the Four Freshmen. Al Jardine, a high school friend of Love’s, completed the core line-up.

Love, who had played crude saxophone in garage bands, brought the bass parts to the group’s five-part harmonies, while also assuming many of the lead vocals, and his love of R&B and doo-wop was said to have helped shape the development of Wilson’s music.

The child-like nasality and athletic pluck of Love’s voice suited their debut single, Surfin’, released in late 1961. (Dennis Wilson had picked up the activity and recommended it to the others as fodder for songs.) Love also fronted the follow-up, Surfin’ Safari, which started the band’s five-year streak of 16 consecutive Top 40 singles.

The success of that second single earned the group a contract with Capitol Records, which released the Beach Boys’ first album, also titled Surfin’ Safari, in October 1962. Love sang lead on eight of its 12 tracks.

On the group’s second album, Surfin’ U.S.A. (1963), which reached No. 2, Love shared lead vocals with Brian Wilson. Carl and Dennis Wilson eventually began singing more leads; Jardine took some frontman duties as well, including on the 1965 hit Help Me, Rhonda.

A major shift in the group’s internal dynamics and creative growth came in 1966, when Brian Wilson introduced his bandmates to the songs for the album that many critics would come to see as his masterpiece, Pet Sounds. Its adventurous, sometimes nearly psychedelic music veered far from the Beach Boys’ commercial formula.

Love is said to have objected to this change in direction. While he often denied this, in 1995 he told British music magazine Mojo that he believed the original lyrics of one of the songs promoted drug use and “were so offensive that I wouldn’t even sing ’em.” (After he rewrote some of the words, the song was recorded as I Know There’s An Answer.)

He also admitted in his 2016 autobiography, Good Vibrations: My Life As A Beach Boy, written with James S. Hirsch, that he had asked Wilson whether a listener would need “the ears of a dog” to appreciate the new, intricately produced music. (Love claimed that he said this “with respect, even awe”.)

Van Dyke Parks, who wrote many of the lyrics for the Pet Sounds follow-up, the even more experimental Smile, later asserted that Love’s hostility to that album was a “deciding factor” in it being scuttled. (Some of the music from the Smile sessions was released on later Beach Boys albums. Brian Wilson released his own version in 2004, and the original sessions in their entirety were released as a boxed set in 2011.)

“For those who believe that Brian walks on water,” Love wrote in his memoir, “I will always be the Antichrist.”

When Wilson’s health and mental state began to suffer and his drug use increased, Love stepped up to lead the band in concert and began to write more songs on his own. In 1988, he had a big hit with Kokomo, a collaboration with three other writers that was made without Wilson’s involvement. It reached No. 1, though it did not charm everyone: VH1 later ranked it among the “40 Most Awesomely Bad No. 1 Songs,” and it made Blender magazine’s list of “50 Worst Songs Ever”.

Also in 1988, Love incurred the wrath of the press for an argumentative speech he delivered at the Beach Boys’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in which he mocked the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and boasted about having played 180 live dates in the previous year.

“I’d like to see the Mop Tops match that,” he said. “I’d like to see Mick Jagger get out on this stage and do I Get Around versus Jumpin’ Jack Flash”.

In a 2013 interview with The Guardian, Love attributed the contentiousness of his words to his not having meditated that morning. (He had been practicing Transcendental Meditation seriously ever since he, alongside the Beatles, met Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in 1967.)

Love earned more ire in the ’80s by contributing seed money to help start the Parents Music Resource Center, an organisation formed by Tipper Gore and others with the purpose of labelling song lyrics they deemed offensive. In 2020, he and his iteration of the Beach Boys performed at a campaign fundraiser for Donald Trump, and they played at Mar-a-Lago soon after Trump’s re-election in 2024.

In 1992, Love filed a defamation suit against Wilson and the publisher of Wilson’s 1991 memoir, Wouldn’t It Be Nice: My Own Story, for, in Love’s view, playing down his contributions to the group. Love received US$1.5 million (S$1.9 million) in a settlement.

The same year, he filed another suit against Wilson over the credits to many Beach Boys songs, claiming that Murry Wilson – the band’s domineering first manager who cowed his sons, especially Brian – had denied him proper credit to avoid paying him royalties. Love retroactively earned lucrative credit for hits such as California Girls, I Get Around and Help Me, Rhonda.

In 2005, Love sued Brian Wilson for giving The Mail on Sunday, a British newspaper, permission to use a Beach Boys compilation as a promotional giveaway, claiming that the move had cost the band income. The suit was dismissed.

Starting in 1998, Love had the exclusive license to tour under the Beach Boys name, a brand he guarded jealously. In 2003, he sued Jardine for performing under monikers such as “Al Jardine of the Beach Boys” and “Al Jardine, Beach Boy”.

Despite all of this bad blood, the three surviving original Beach Boys – Brian Wilson, Jardine and Love – reunited for a 50th anniversary tour in 2012. (Dennis Wilson had died in a drowning accident in 1983; Carl Wilson died of cancer in 1998.) That year, they also released a warmly received album, That’s Why God Made The Radio, which contained a track written by Love, Daybreak Over The Ocean.

Though the tour drew positive reviews, it ended in recriminations after Love defied the other band members’ desire to continue playing together in favour of honouring dates he had already booked for his own version of the Beach Boys. (The narrative was set: Love had “fired” Brian Wilson and the others.)

“Mike has his own vision of what the Beach Boys are, and he doesn’t need us any more,” Jardine later told Rolling Stone, adding: “I think he really just wants to be back in the locker room at Dorsey High, being that guy who threw the most touchdowns. He has to have that recognition.”

Love’s autobiography did little to appease his critics. Reviewing it in The New York Times, Janet Maslin called it a “frequently bilious” work fired by “boasts and grudges”. As Luke Winkie wrote in Slate in June, Love “fought long and hard to be a sympathetic figure, but unfortunately for him, nobody else agreed”.

Love was married six times. His survivors include his wife, Jacqueline Piesen; eight children, Melinda, Teresa, Summer, Hayleigh, Christian, Mike, Brian and Ambha Love; two of his siblings, Stephen and Marjorie; and four grandchildren.

In 2016, Love acknowledged to Rolling Stone “the obvious dysfunctionality of the Beach Boys”. But he argued for the primacy of the music.

“That’s the story of it, right?” he said. “The value of the music, and what it’s meant to so many people.” NYTIMES