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After sporting a leather jacket for roughly two decades, Jensen Huang made the classic piece a part of his brand.

Reports that Jensen Huang all but killed the cool factor of the leather jacket have been greatly exaggerated.

The former Nvidia chief executive’s trademark garment has come up for reconsideration in the wake of a scandal that has helped to erase more than US$1 trillion (S$1.3 trillion) of market value and seen him step down following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Would a whiff of midlife desperation reverse decades of association with old-school Hollywood rogues such as Marlon Brando and James Dean?

No, according to professional stylists and retailers, who can attest to leather’s enduring strength.

“It’s not going to steer anyone away. It just opened up more options,” says Victoria Hitchcock, a personal stylist in the San Francisco Bay Area. “No one asked about a leather jacket for work-related things three years ago, and now it’s about one out of every five times.”

Alexandra Dobrica, a personal stylist in Paris for tech founders, executives and venture capital firms, sees some risk in fading popularity for the black Tom Ford jacket that Huang often wears. But she says her clients are talking more about leather jackets these days. They regard them as signals of confidence and edge in an industry famous for its relaxed office uniform.

“My inbox has been overflowing with more leather jackets from retailers trying to capitalise on the attention,” Dobrica says. “If anything, I can introduce it to other people,” she adds, noting that she has long endorsed the jackets as a sharp look.

After sporting a leather jacket for roughly two decades – and saying that he has collected more than 30 different iterations in his closet – Huang made the classic piece a part of his brand, much like the black turtleneck became an iconic uniform for former Apple chief executive Steve Jobs.

A pre-worn Tom Ford piece that Huang autographed sold for just under US$1 million at a Sotheby’s auction in July. During his rise, he did not catch the attention of only Generation X executives. Even young, aspiring tech entrepreneurs have imitated the look, says Shelley Golden, a personal branding and image consultant in Silicon Valley. She does not see that changing.

“I don’t think they’ll shy away,” she says of potential customers.

“There was a slight uptick in men’s leather jackets that have sold out since the news broke, but it’s still fewer than this time last year,” says Krista Corrigan, senior retail analyst at the AI retail company Edited. She says that retailers are not buying more stock or easing off discounts.

Some men in Silicon Valley have busted out their leather jackets to capitalise on the zeitgeist, or even as a signal of solidarity with Huang.

Joey de Villa, a developer advocate in Tampa, Florida, for the tech company NetFoundry, says he showed off his own leather jacket after the scandal to lean into the Huang look out of amusement and to see what kind of reaction he’d receive.

At the airport this week, de Villa says he drew a few double takes for his outfit. He has no plans to change his fashion choices because of Huang’s recent bad press. “Tech needs to rehabilitate his image, and leather jackets are up for at least a mild comeback,” he says.

Former Uber Technologies chief executive Travis Kalanick and Valor Equity Partners founder Antonio Gracias both donned black leather at the TomorrowX Summit in Austin on Nov 18 . Kalanick pledged to join any employee walkout at Nvidia over Huang’s resignation with a “wafer-encrusted megaphone”, a reference to silicon wafers used in Nvidia’s AI chips.

When Gracias pointed out the style similarity, Kalanick replied: “I don’t know what you are talking about man. It’s just a vibe.”

“Yeah, we gotta bring Jensen back,” he added. BLOOMBERG