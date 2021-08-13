Micro Film competition returns with the theme, My Singapore New Norm

SINGAPORE - The fourth edition of the bi-annual Micro Film competition has returned with the theme My Singapore New Norm.

Participants are required to creatively capture the pandemic's impact on Singapore in a short film of under 10 minutes.

Registration opens on Friday (Aug 13) and ends on Feb 1 next year.

The competition, which started in 2014, is jointly organised by Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Mr Paul Tan, co-chairman of the competition and board director of SCCC, says: "I think this edition will give us an opportunity to look back on what has happened in the last 11/2 years and appreciate the resilience that we have seen in Singapore.

"But at the same time, it also allows us to look forward. As we move into an endemic state, what does Singapore need to do together as a people so we can thrive and do better?"

Past themes have included My Singapore Story, My Singapore Future and My Singapore Style, which similarly encourage both seasoned and budding film-makers to explore locally-inspired storytelling.

There are three categories - open, student and overseas - and 15 winners will be selected. In previous editions, around 150 short films were submitted each time.

Participants stand to snag awards such as Most Creative Microfilm, Most Popular Microfilm and Best Director, which come with cash prizes of up to $30,000.

In the lead-up to the submission deadline, the organisers have planned free online workshops and sharing sessions for participants.

Four virtual film-making workshops will be held on weekends in September and October. They will be led by local director and scriptwriter Boris Boo; film-maker, theatre practitioner and writer Saleem Hadi; and producer and scriptwriter Ang Aik Heng.

Two sharing sessions in November will be conducted by field experts and past award winners, who will provide insight on film-making and intellectual property rights.

The judges this year include homegrown actor and director Tay Ping Hui, vice-chairman of the Singapore Film Society Eternality Tay and head of Sun Entertainment Culture Los Angeles Thomas Lim.

Dr Zhou Zhao Cheng , co-chairman of the Micro Film competition and chairman of the SFCCA's social affairs committee, says the judging criteria are relevance to the theme, creativity, narrative structure and production quality.

Mr Tan, who is also the deputy chief executive of the National Arts Council, hopes participants will enjoy reflecting on the past year.

"Tell a good story," he says. "Tell a story that is authentic, that moves people and you've already won half the battle."

To register, go to the competition website.