Micro Film competition back with My Singapore New Norm theme

The fourth edition of the biennial Micro Film competition has returned with the theme, My Singapore New Norm.

Participants are to creatively capture the pandemic's impact on Singapore in a short film of under 10 minutes.

Registration opened yesterday and ends on Feb 1 next year.

The competition, started in 2014, is jointly organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA), Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

Mr Paul Tan, co-chairman of the competition and board director of SCCC, says: "I think this edition will give us an opportunity to look back on what has happened in the last 11/2 years and appreciate the resilience that we have seen in Singapore.

"But at the same time, it also allows us to look forward. As we move into an endemic state, what does Singapore need to do together as a people so we can thrive and do better?"

Past themes My Singapore Story, My Singapore Future and My Singapore Style similarly encouraged both seasoned and budding film-makers to explore locally inspired storytelling.

There are three categories - open, student and overseas - and 15 winners will be selected. In previous editions, about 150 short films were submitted each time.

Participants stand to snag awards such as Most Creative Micro Film, Most Popular Micro Film, Best Director and open category Gold, which come with cash prizes of up to $5,000.

In the lead-up to the deadline, the organisers have planned free online workshops and sharing sessions for the participants.

Four virtual film-making workshops will be held on weekends next month and in October. They will be led by local director and scriptwriter Boris Boo; film-maker, theatre practitioner and writer Saleem Hadi; and producer and scriptwriter Ang Aik Heng.

Two sharing sessions in November will be conducted by field experts and past award winners, who will provide insight into film-making and intellectual property rights.

Judges this year include home-grown actor and director Tay Ping Hui, Singapore Film Society vice-chairman Eternality Tan, and Sun Entertainment Culture Los Angeles head Thomas Lim.

Dr Zhou Zhao Cheng, co-chairman of the Micro Film competition and chairman of the SFCCA's social affairs committee, says the judging criteria are relevance to the theme, creativity, narrative structure and production quality.

Mr Paul Tan, who is also deputy chief executive of the National Arts Council, hopes participants will enjoy reflecting on the past year.

"Tell a good story," he says. "Tell a story that is authentic, that moves people, and you've already won half the battle."

To register, go to microfilm.zaobao.com/2021