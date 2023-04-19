Michelle Yeoh to reprise role as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou in new Star Trek movie

Trekkies, long live and prosper.

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh will return as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou in a new Star Trek spinoff, Star Trek: Section 31.

“I’m beyond thrilled to return to my Star Trek family and to the role I’ve loved for so long,” said Yeoh, 60, in a statement issued by Paramount+ on Wednesday.

She first played the role in the 2017 first season of Star Trek: Discovery. The season continued for 24 episodes throughout 2020.

Yeoh’s final episode featured her character getting a second chance at life in the Mirror Universe, a parallel universe in the franchise, leaving the Discovery crew behind.

Previously, it was reported that a Section 31 series with Yeoh was in development since 2018.

In the movie, Yeoh’s character joins a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets and faces the sins of her past.

The movie’s executive producer Alex Kurtzman said Yeoh had the idea to do a spin-off of her character before the first season of Star Trek: Discovery was aired.

Yeoh will also be an executive producer on Section 31, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Yeoh said that Section 31 has been “near and dear” to her heart since she began playing the role of Phillipa.