Michelle Yeoh looks back on journey to Hollywood at Busan International Film Festival

Actress Michelle Yeoh presenting her film It's My Time at a press conference at the 31st Busan International Film Festival on Oct 7.

BUSAN – Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh sees a bit of herself in the Busan International Film Festival.

Both started out in Asia but set their sights on the wider world. Three decades on, both have more or less made it.

“Like the Busan International Film Festival, I have come a long way,” Yeoh said at a press conference at Busan Cinema Center on Oct 7. “We started in Asia with the hope of going global – to share our films and our culture with the rest of the world. I hope in some small way we have achieved this.”

Few are better placed to say that than Yeoh, a trailblazer for Asian actors. Hong Kong actioners such as Yes, Madam! (1985) made her a star and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) took her global.

The crowning moment came when she became the first Asian to win the Best Actress Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022). Earlier in 2026, she received the honorary Golden Bear in Berlin, also a first for an Asian woman.

Yeoh’s ties to Busan, a port city, go back to 2002 when she attended the festival’s project market as a producer; this is her first trip there since 2011. At the opening ceremony on Oct 6, the festival honoured her with its Asian film-maker of the year award, in recognition of her contributions to Asian cinema.

“Cinema is so very much part of my life that I don’t know what I would do without it,” Yeoh said. “It has given me so many unexpected pleasures – so many places, people, memories. Honestly, it’s given me a larger life than I could have ever imagined.”

Her success was hard-earned, given the uphill battle she faced in Hollywood. She may have been a star in Asia, but the overseas industry saw her through a much narrower lens.

“When I first went to Hollywood, my biggest shock was to be told that I’m a minority,” she said. “There are so many Asians around the world and I’m considered a minority. And of course, there were not that many roles, and the roles were very stereotypical.”

Starring opposite Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) did little to change that. “I thought the doors would be flung open,” she said. “But the roles that came to me were still very, very difficult. A woman would be in a particular place: a Chinese restaurant, a Korean restaurant.”

“I strongly believed that if we endorse the stereotypical roles that come to us, without a real, proper backstory, then we only promote that kind of image,” she said.

This time, she brings It’s My Time To Busan, a film she both stars in and produced. Based on a true story, the Chinese sports drama casts her as a 70-year-old nursing home resident who finds a new lease on life in the Rubik’s Cube.

“I was very challenged when I took this role because I play someone much older than I actually am,” said the 64-year-old Malaysia-born star. “But what we want to highlight is: Never give up. No matter at what age, there’s always the possibility of new opportunities for you.”

It is also something of a homecoming for her after years working in English-language projects, as her first Chinese-language film since her 2023 Oscar win.

“I spent quite a few years trying to build the bridge from the East to the West, and now from the West to the East,” she said. “Hopefully the bridge will stay there and I’m able to cross over.”

And could that bridge lead to South Korea one day?

“Oh my goodness, yes. How long do we have?” she replied. “I think the biggest one that I really look forward to is director Lee Chang-dong, of Possible Love (2026).” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK