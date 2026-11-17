Memoir from Singapore teen drawn to self-harm shows gaps in mental health support
- A 17-year-old’s memoir, Shards Of My Life, shows how Covid-19 lockdowns and family strain took a toll on her mental health.
- The book is published by non-profit community arts and development organisation 3Pumpkins.
- The creators hope the book helps youths feel safer seeking help and teaches parents and counsellors to include youth voices in the support meant for them.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – An 11-year-old began to harm herself in 2020, when Covid-19 lockdowns took a toll on her mental health.
Now 17, she tells her story in Shards Of My Life, a memoir told in comic-strip style and co-created under the auspices of 3Pumpkins, a non-profit community arts and development organisation.
The teenager, who wants to be known by her nom de plume, Bean, used to attend 3Pumpkins’ Tak Takut Kids Club (TTKC), a community for children aged seven to 14.
Shards Of My Life is the latest in a series of works that TTKC has published since 2020 to showcase the stories of its community.
Founder and executive director of 3Pumpkins Lin Shiyun, 44, says: “3Pumpkins is about using art to strengthen human connection, and one of the ways we do this is by amplifying voices on the ground.”
She adds: “Bean wanted to tell this story. She wanted to let people know and think about it. We’re respecting her desire with this book.”
Shards Of My Life covers Bean’s mental health struggles and problems connecting with her family during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, and how the school system responded.
While counsellors were present and willing to help, they would leave after a period of time. Bean would have to rebuild a relationship with someone new, and it was not easy to open up.
There was also tension over the fact that Bean wanted to hide her self-harm from her mother, and school staff would insist that Bean’s mother needed to know.
To develop the storyboard for Shards Of My Life, Bean shared her experiences with freelance artist Lim Ci Xuan. The narrative was turned into comics by freelance artist Anngee Neo.
Bean added her own illustrations to the book as well, showing the inner world of a young person who is drawn to self-harm.
Lim, 28, says that listening to Bean made her realise that young people’s voices are excluded from the very mental health support meant to help them. “Adults are anxious to solve problems,” she says. This means they may not slow down to include the input of youth, who want someone to respond to their needs.
At the book launch in October at Temasek Shophouse, Bean spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity. She said she is doing better now, and added: “A lot of young people like me struggle with speaking out because they worry that no one will understand where they are coming from. I hope that young people who are in a similar situation as I was will feel more safe in coming out and getting the help they need.”
She hopes the book will be read by people her age and also those who work with them, such as parents and counsellors.
She also explains why she chose a little sprouting bean to represent herself in the book. “Because the ‘bean’ means growth.”
Shards Of My Life by Anngee Neo and Bean, with commentary by Lim Ci Xuan, is available at $25 from 3Pumpkins at www.3pumpkins.co
Helplines
Mental well-being
National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788
Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Online resources
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)