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(From left) 3Pumpkins founder Lin Shiyun, Tak Takut Kids Club member Nicholas Chin, artist Lim Ci Xuan and school principal Stephen Chin at the launch of Shards Of My Life in October.

SINGAPORE – An 11-year-old began to harm herself in 2020, when Covid-19 lockdowns took a toll on her mental health.

Now 17, she tells her story in Shards Of My Life, a memoir told in comic-strip style and co-created under the auspices of 3Pumpkins, a non-profit community arts and development organisation.

The teenager, who wants to be known by her nom de plume, Bean, used to attend 3Pumpkins’ Tak Takut Kids Club (TTKC), a community for children aged seven to 14.

Shards Of My Life is the latest in a series of works that TTKC has published since 2020 to showcase the stories of its community.

Founder and executive director of 3Pumpkins Lin Shiyun, 44, says: “3Pumpkins is about using art to strengthen human connection, and one of the ways we do this is by amplifying voices on the ground.”

She adds: “Bean wanted to tell this story. She wanted to let people know and think about it. We’re respecting her desire with this book.”

Shards Of My Life covers Bean’s mental health struggles and problems connecting with her family during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, and how the school system responded.

While counsellors were present and willing to help, they would leave after a period of time. Bean would have to rebuild a relationship with someone new, and it was not easy to open up.

There was also tension over the fact that Bean wanted to hide her self-harm from her mother, and school staff would insist that Bean’s mother needed to know.

To develop the storyboard for Shards Of My Life, Bean shared her experiences with freelance artist Lim Ci Xuan. The narrative was turned into comics by freelance artist Anngee Neo.

Bean added her own illustrations to the book as well, showing the inner world of a young person who is drawn to self-harm.

Lim, 28, says that listening to Bean made her realise that young people’s voices are excluded from the very mental health support meant to help them. “Adults are anxious to solve problems,” she says. This means they may not slow down to include the input of youth, who want someone to respond to their needs.

Shards Of My Life by Bean and Anngee Neo, with commentary by Lim Ci Xuan, was published by 3Pumpkins in October. PHOTO: 3PUMPKINS

At the book launch in October at Temasek Shophouse, Bean spoke to The Straits Times on condition of anonymity. She said she is doing better now, and added: “A lot of young people like me struggle with speaking out because they worry that no one will understand where they are coming from. I hope that young people who are in a similar situation as I was will feel more safe in coming out and getting the help they need.”

She hopes the book will be read by people her age and also those who work with them, such as parents and counsellors.

She also explains why she chose a little sprouting bean to represent herself in the book. “Because the ‘bean’ means growth.”

Shards Of My Life by Anngee Neo and Bean, with commentary by Lim Ci Xuan, is available at $25 from 3Pumpkins at www.3pumpkins.co