Meghan on TV menu for Junior MasterChef Australia

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Meghan has agreed to feature as a special guest in Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027.

SYDNEY - Prince Harry’s wife Meghan says she has agreed to feature as a special guest in television cooking sensation Junior MasterChef Australia.

Meghan, who was a guest judge on MasterChef Australia in 2026, is to appear in the 2027 contest for young cooks on Network 10.

“When they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on Oct 27.

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun.”

The series is to be filmed in Melbourne in 2027, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

Harry, the second son of King Charles III and estranged brother of heir to the throne Prince William, married Meghan, an American former actress, at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

The couple left Britain for the United States and quit royal duties in 2020, but made an unexpected return with their two children to live in Britain in August. AFP