Shelter Star Of The Month
Meet Toffee, the independent and cheeky Shiba Inu
SINGAPORE – Toffee is a one-year-old Shiba Inu with a strong personality and an independent streak.
The charming pooch, cared for by animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness Singapore, is looking for a loving home where his unique character will be understood and appreciated.
Currently living with a foster family, Toffee has won them over with his amusing antics and strong-willed nature.
Like many Shiba Inus, Toffee will thrive with patient, understanding owners who respect his boundaries rather than expect unquestioning obedience.
He is best suited to a calm household without young children or elderly family members, and preferably without other pets.
Toffee is also seeking a temporary foster home until Nov 10, with the possibility of a permanent adoption if a suitable match is found.
For more information, contact Chained Dog Awareness Singapore at str.sg/tgTS. It is a non-profit organisation that aims to draw attention to the plight of many confined and chained dogs across Singapore.