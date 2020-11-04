Meet this week's Hot Bods

SINGAPORE - Meet the two people featured in this week's Hot Bods, accountant Oswald Wong, 45 and digital marketing manager Katherine Lim, 51.

1. Oswald Wong, 45

Accountant

Age: 45

HEIGHT 1.78m

WEIGHT 70kg

EXERCISE ROUTINE

I started taking participating in triathlons two and a half years ago, I train five and a half days a week - rotating among swimming, biking, running and going to the gym, as well as doing a mini tri version on Saturday with open-water swimming.

I rest on Fridays and Sundays by doing recovery work such as stretching.

DIET

I go for bigger portions or more servings of regular food. I will also have more of the meat dishes, as well as one or two eggs daily for muscle repair.

I work carbohydrates into my daily meals and eat fast food once in a while. Carbs is necessary on daily intakes and fast food is good once in a while and To refuel, I have a banana and isotonic drinks during training.

2.Katherine Lim, 51

Digital marketing manager

EXERCISE ROUTINE Running outdoors is my main exercise. I run four to five times a week. Participated in races ranging from 5km to 100km locally and regionally. I like to compete in overseas races and take them as run-cations with family and friends. I cycle and swim for cross-training and carry out mobility and flexibility exercises to prevent injuries. As there are no races this year due to the pandemic, I take part in virtual races to keep motivated and disciplined.

DIET

I love food and do not follow any strict diet. I run so I can eat. I eat anything from healthy salad to deep-fried foods. I also eat lots of fruit and am mindful to consume more protein on days that I have harder training sessions