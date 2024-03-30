Meet the urban explorers who fell in love with abandoned places and each other

SINGAPORE – In modern and ever-evolving Singapore, Ms Amanda Cheong and Mr Stanley Cheah found love in the city’s most neglected and forgotten spaces.
By day, the couple work in the shiny skyscrapers of two of Singapore’s biggest banks. By night, they are urban explorers who delve into Singapore’s abandoned places, and share the stories and scenes left behind by Singapore’s rapid development on their Instagram page, @AbandonedSingapore.
The married couple, who have a four-month-old, had their first date exploring an abandoned fort in Sentosa in 2021, but theirs was a meet-cute that was years in the making.
For Ms Cheong, 36, a bank officer, her love of urban exploration began as a teen, when she was drawn to the eerie allure of night walks to haunted places such as the Old Changi Hospital.
For Mr Cheah, 25, a relationship manager, it began as a love of photography and wanting to capture the images of lesser-known Singapore.
Their paths finally crossed in 2021 when Ms Cheong stumbled upon and started following @AbandonedSingapore, which was run by Mr Cheah at the time and where he posted pictures of his solo adventures to the likes of Bukit Brown Cemetery and abandoned schools and mansions.
After he messaged her on Instagram, the two started exploring together. Their dates consisted of outdoor cooking, visiting islands such as Pulau Hantu and swimming in the sea.
For them, plumbing the depths of Singapore’s forgotten places is more than just about the thrill of discovery, it is also about connecting with the past, unearthing memories and relics of past lives.
Sometimes, these lost gems can be deeply personal.
“When we revisited a friend’s abandoned workplace around MacRitchie many years later, we found at a desk her old photos, including one of her and her ex. It’s a little bit of a treasure hunt,” says Ms Cheong.
The couple also recall reaching out to a Bruneian man through LinkedIn, whose name they found inked on the wall of an abandoned student hostel. The former student, who has since returned to his home country, shared his fond memories as a school boy in Singapore.
Another memorable experience was exploring the overgrown and abandoned country club Ms Cheong used to visit more than a decade ago. Coming across the exact room she had sung karaoke in in her early 20s was a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
“Because Singapore is such a land-scarce place, even when something is abandoned, it’s like a race against time because, in a few months or years, the excavators will be there to demolish the place,” adds Mr Cheah.
Part of the fun is the historical research that goes into making sense of old Singapore and working with other urban explorers they meet online, pulling up old maps from the National Archives of Singapore and layering it over contemporary maps to find new spots to recce.
When old maps point to structures existing in what a current map indicates as empty space, that is a sign for them to start exploring. It is a process that sometimes results in hidden gems, like old bunkers and abandoned tunnels.
“There’s a thrill to exploring such a place because you also know that you might only have this chance now, before it’s gone forever. After all, when another condo is built on top of it and all its history is lost, you’ll never be able to take any more pictures. It’ll be forgotten,” says Mr Cheah, declining to reveal where they plan to explore next.
In March 2023, the couple began a new chapter in their life together with a wedding that was as unconventional as their hobby. The ceremony went viral online and drew flak from netizens for its unusual theme.
Held in an abandoned oil lubrication plant in Woodlands, the couple’s all-black nuptials featured taxidermy magpies and butterflies, metal music blaring in the background and candles leading the way to a ram skull centrepiece.
“There were people online who were saying, ‘I pity their parents’,” Ms Cheong recalls. But their big day was a hit with the couple’s parents and some 50 other friends and family members.
After all, Ms Cheong says it was her parents who introduced her to Dream Theater and Slayer, among other classic metal bands, during her youth.
Mr Cheah’s mother also relished playing the role of the witness in the ceremony, dressed in all-black garb. “Everyone was really sporting,” he says.
Ms Cheong says: “It was really unlike typical weddings where you sit down and eat and watch a montage slide show, and there were friends who told us, ‘It’s something I’ll definitely remember for the rest of my life’.”
More striking than the wedding’s unusual theme, however, was its price tag, which came up to only $3,653. That included the cost of the black lace wedding dress, venue rental, photography, catering services, a portable toilet that had to be brought on-site, and decorations and furniture.
The most expensive items were the catering and the groom’s black suit.
The couple’s big takeaway from the wedding was that memorable once-in-a-lifetime experiences do not have to break the bank – and that it is important to tune out the noise from haters.
While urban exploration sparked their connection, it is a shared philosophy about what matters in life that has kept them together.
Ms Cheong says: “We see ourselves as minimalists who curate our own experiences to entertain ourselves, rather than spending money on luxury holidays, cars and handbags.”
“Many Singaporeans are chasing the 5Cs,” adds her husband, referring to cash, car, credit card, condominium and country club. “I wouldn’t say we want to chase that, it’s more that we just want to be financially free.”
That means skipping luxuries to spend on experiences like their honeymoon to Fiji, the Cook Islands and Tuvalu. The latter is a tiny island nation in the South Pacific that is among one of the world’s least-visited countries, which typically hosts fewer than 3,000 tourists a year.
As they balance parenthood with their passion for adventure, urban exploration has temporarily taken a back seat to raising their son, Theodore.
Still, the couple try to stay true to their adventure-loving roots. Lately, they have taken the boy along during their walks at the Green Corridor and to a beach at Sentosa. “To put his little feet in the sea,” says the new mum.
“We’re exposing him to the outdoors and to elements of our lifestyle. And it’s up to him in the future if he wants to join us.”