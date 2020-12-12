Meet Singapore's bus enthusiasts

Singapore's bus enthusiasts are driven by many things - nostalgia, a geeky obsession with electronics and design and a desire to document history in a country known for its relentless development.

These hobbyists, who are mostly men, hit the streets and scrapyards for the sight of buses and bus parts. They photograph buses, collect old bus parts and sometimes repurpose them.

"Buses are the most 'bullet-proof' transport," says bus lover Muhammad Zakaria Azmi, 29. "If you have knowledge of the routes, you've got so many choices."

Mr Zakaria, who works as a train controller, has about 500 signboards, electronics and other paraphernalia in the master bedroom of the Housing Board flat he shares with his parents.

"It's good to document all these things, so people can remember. I wish to contribute to anyone who might be doing research," he says.

One of the pieces in his collection is the licence plate SBS2701Z, which contains his birthday, Jan 27, and his initial, Z.

He has signboards of defunct services and notes changes to routes, fares and bus models. He is also a fan of Scheme B buses, which are provided by private operators and were introduced in the 1970s to complement existing bus services.

Mr Zakaria's love of buses changed his life in more ways than one. He met his fiancee at Braddell Bus Park a few years ago, when she was working there and he was picking up some bus guides.



Train controller Muhammad Zakaria Azmi with a collection of functioning bus door bells from the 1980s to the present. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



The couple plan to charter an electric bus for their guests when they get married next year.

The loose community of bus fans in Singapore - who have spawned several Facebook groups - are a varied bunch. Some pay keen attention to the different bus services, submitting feedback to the authorities and suggesting how routes might be improved.

They come in all stripes. Bus captain Muhd Naz Farihin, 23, has taken many photos of buses, including bendy buses, electric buses and new buses being towed along the roads at night. He also collects model buses and other bus items.

Others, like university student Ryan Lim, 23, collect bus guides. Mr Lim gets a thrill whenever he spots a misprint. He points out one such error in a brochure for service 825, which cites "Bukit Panjang" when it should say "Yio Chu Kang". He now has about 1,000 bus guides at home, mostly from the past two decades.

What sort of advice do experienced hobbyists have for those who are new to the game?

Know your limits, says Mr Zakaria, and do not put yourself in danger in your pursuit.

"Respect is the key word," he adds. "You need contacts, you need to know people. If you are humble, people might take to you."

Student Santhosh Kumar, 21, adds that he hopes bus companies will host more public events, such as carnivals and open houses.

"There is a lot of talent in the community, people who are so knowledgeable about engines and electrical stuff. Imagine the wealth of information that could be shared if there was a two-way street between enthusiasts and bus companies," he says.

"When you have (better) communication, you can point out blind spots bus companies might not see."

His study room is like an 'old bus cafe'



Student Santhosh Kumar’s room has old bus seats which have been repurposed into desk chairs and booth seats. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



From an old bus stop sign to a ticket machine-turned-cabinet, the study room of Mr Santhosh Kumar's five-room Housing Board flat is a testament to the 21-year-old student's obsession with buses.

The room is decked out in orange and yellow furnishings, which pay homage to the colours of the former Trans-Island Bus Services. Old bus seats have been tastefully repurposed into desk chairs and booth seats.

The cupboards are filled with bus memorabilia, each one a slice of history. These range from destination signs and licence plates of defunct services to a poster showing how the operating hours of service 111 would have been affected by the state funeral of former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 2015.

There is also a licence, from the days before Electronic Road Pricing, which granted its vehicle entry to the Central Business District during restricted hours.

"Buses were a gateway for me to explore Singapore," says Mr Kumar, who studies advertising and public relations at Ngee Ann Polytechnic. "I was drawn to the artistic look of them, like the colours of the TransIsland buses, which had a green interior.

"I can't preserve an entire bus, so collecting parts is the next best thing."

His fascination with buses began when he was a child. By primary school, he was already on online bus interest forums. In Primary 6, he started bus-spotting with a camera.

In his teens, he began collecting parts, hauling out licence plates, destination signs, seats and ticket machines from scrapyards in Kranji. "At first, my parents were like, why are you bringing back all this dirty stuff? But they got used to it."

These days, he is more selective about what he keeps. "The thing about collecting all these memorabilia is that if you try to put it all in a room, it often just looks like a mess," says Mr Kumar, who is going for a vibrant, "cafe-like" vibe in his room.

While he might not be old enough to remember much of Singapore's bus history, he reads widely and has amassed a trove of bus trivia.

He laments the phasing out of the old bendy buses - some of which were designed by Pininfarina, the master Italian designer of Ferrari cars.

He hopes more will be done to preserve Singapore's bus heritage. He notes that a decommissioned SBS Transit bus was recently spotted on Hong Kong roads (it was reportedly bought by a bus collector). Some old Singapore buses have also ended up in Thailand.

He dreams of having "bus heritage days" in Singapore, during which the authorities would take out old buses and let people ride on them. Such events are already held in cities like London.

Laboratory technician nostalgic for non-air-conditioned buses



ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



When a new bus hits the roads, laboratory technician Chris Lee, 38, has a special ritual: He hops onto a seat at the back of the bus, switches on his voice recorder and listens to the music of the moving vehicle's engine.

"I can recognise the gearbox based on its sound," he says. "The German ZF gearbox produces a whining sound when the gears change. I call it the 'cat howl'.

"For the Voith gearbox, when the bus is slowing down, there is a whistling sound."

Mr Lee has been passionate about buses since he was a child. He photographs buses, creates replicas of bus signs and tinkers with miniature bus models. He also keeps a range of memorabilia in his Housing Board flat in Clementi, such as speedometers, licence plates and electronic signs from scrapyards.

One of his favourite items is the destination sign for service 166, which has "World Trade Centre" (now known as HarbourFront Centre) printed on it.

Another is an old ticket machine, picked up in a Chinatown flea market, which comes with a rotary dial and likely dates back to the 1940s. He believes it was a prototype from the Singapore Traction Company.

He is interested in new buses such as service 272 - an SBS Transit Mercedes-Benz Citaro hybrid - and the new electric double-decker buses.

Technical aspects aside, he loves buses because he thinks they are a good way to explore different parts of Singapore.

He has a soft spot for service 166, a "scenic route" that plies between Ang Mo Kio and Clementi. He is also fond of 145, which passes through Kampong Glam, City Hall, Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar.

Other routes like service 174 have inspired unexpected detours. He says that once, when the bus passed through Jurong, he spotted a route into a forest and hopped off to get a closer look. It led him to an old tombstone.

There used to be non-air-conditioned buses. On days when I wanted to feel the wind on my face and get a clearer view of the city, I could ride a non-air-conditioned bus. You could hear people selling stuff in the shophouses in Chinatown and smell the aroma of the food. LABORATORY TECHNICIAN CHRIS LEE on the buses which were phased out in the early 2010s

These days, he says, bus apps and social media have made it easier for bus spotters to keep track of buses. One does not have to spend so much time camping out on roads, waiting for a bus to arrive.

But public buses are "getting a bit sterile - there are only a few models now", he says.

He misses the non-air-conditioned buses, which were phased out around the early 2010s.

"There used to be air-conditioned as well as non-air-conditioned buses. On days when I wanted to feel the wind on my face and get a clearer view of the city, I could ride a non-air-conditioned bus. You could hear people selling stuff in the shophouses in Chinatown and smell the aroma of the food.

"Last time, air-conditioned buses were like a luxury. Buses are now getting safer, quieter and more comfortable."

Student's bedroom doubles as a workshop



Student Jeshua Tan’s bedroom is strewn with tools and an array of “Bus Stopping” signs, destination displays and a remote-controlled coin box, picked up from scrapyards and lovingly restored. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY



Aspiring electrician Jeshua Tan, 19, cannot stop tinkering with old bus parts.

His bedroom doubles as a workshop and is strewn with tools and an array of "Bus Stopping" signs, destination displays and a remote-controlled coin box, picked up from scrapyards and lovingly restored.

"I started liking buses when I was in Secondary 2. I was just taking buses, just chasing them. Later, I got more interested in the technical side and that became my main focus," says the Singapore Polytechnic electrical and electronic engineering student.

He finds it satisfying to see something from his childhood, like an old electronic bus sign, sitting in his room. "Once it lights up, it's nice and shiny and looks quite good."

In the early days of his hobby, he learnt how to repair bus parts by helping friends with electrical tasks. He also visited online engineering forums to understand how circuits worked.

The avid collector has amassed nearly 1,000 bus parts, such as bus-stopping buttons, steering wheels, dashboard assemblies and a fare card validator.

One of his most prized items is a 2m-long flip-dot display, which leans against the wall of his room. The sign dates to the 1990s and was once installed at the front of an SMRT bus, flashing messages such as "MRT shuttle" and "Merry X'mas & Happy New Yr".

He got it from a scrapyard for about $150 and repaired it himself.

"It's electromechanical," he says. "There's a mechanical disc, and when you send an electric signal to it, it flips to black or green. You don't have to keep feeding it power for it to show a message."

His hobby has set him back by more than $5,000, but he recoups some of this by helping friends with electrical jobs. He also sells some of his modified bus parts on online marketplace Carousell. He converts "Bus Stopping" signs into USB devices so buyers can simply plug them in without extra work.

"I can then use that profit to buy more items," he says.