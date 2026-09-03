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Meet Fenbao, the Singapore cartoon character who won over Hong Kong stars, at Gardens by the Bay

Fenbao, a character by ad guru Lim Sau Hoong, headlines the 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at Gardens by the Bay.

SINGAPORE – You may not be familiar with her name, but soon you will see her across Gardens by the Bay in the form of giant lanterns. Fenbao is an original character with a chubby figure and black curly hair held back with a purple hairband.

She is the brainchild of veteran Singapore advertising guru and artist Lim Sau Hoong, who conceived the idea in 2021 after watching the Tokyo Olympics.

“I noticed characters such as Doraemon, Mario and Hello Kitty appearing everywhere throughout the event,” recalls Lim, a President’s Design Award recipient in 2007.

“I found myself wondering why Japan had been able to create such enduring original characters that could travel across generations and around the world, while Singapore had relatively few of our own. Apart from the Merlion, could we create more characters that came from Singapore and might one day travel beyond Singapore?”

When she mentioned this to her Taiwan-born film-maker husband Wayne Peng – both are in their 60s – he told her: “If you feel so strongly about it, don’t complain about it. Create your own.”

So she did, officially launching Fenbao in 2024.

“I went through many character designs before arriving at her final look – the chubby figure, bold curly hair and distinctive hairband. I did not want to create a character who made children feel that they had to look perfect or aspire to one certain ideal of beauty.

“I wanted to create someone who gave children permission to simply be themselves,” she says. “I wanted her to look happy, confident, warm and full of life. She is not perfect and she does not need to be.”

Speaking to The Sunday Times in an interview ahead of the Sept 12 launch, Lim’s beloved character is set to headline Gardens by the Bay’s Mid-Autumn Festival celebration which will run until Sept 27.

Lim thinks of her creation as a Singapore girl with a love for nature. “She dislikes unfairness and anything that damages or destroys the environment,” she says.

Fenbao is forever five years old, an age Lim sees as inherently endearing, filled with endless curiosity and an appetite for adventure.

Look closely and you will spot two little antennae on her head that allow her to receive messages from the universe and nature, as well as a mole on her right foot. Mole or zhi in Mandarin sounds identical to “ambition” in the idiom xiong huai da zhi, a nod to carrying grand aspiration.

Her name stems from Lim’s own Chinese name, Shaofen. “Fenbao can be understood as ‘Shaofen’s baby’ or ‘Shaofen’s treasure’. In many ways, she is something very personal to me – a little treasure that grew out of my imagination,” she says.

Lim Sau Hoong recently caught up with George Lam, who starred in her Guinness ad series in the 1990s. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF LIM SAU HOONG

Lim spent around 30 years in advertising, working at agencies Ogilvy & Mather and BBDO Asia before founding 10AM Communications in 2000.

She was the creative mind behind many memorable commercials here, in cluding the 1990s Scott’s Emulsion cod liver oil’s Growing Up jingle and an iconic six-year Guinness Stout series starring Hong Kong singer-actor George Lam, best remembered for the punchline, “Are you afraid of the dark?”

Over her career, she won international accolades including the French Cannes Lions, British Design & Art Direction and American The One Show awards. Her work also caught the eye of acclaimed Chinese film-maker Zhang Yimou, who recruited her as a visual advisor to his core creative team when he directed the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In 2014, following her agency’s acquisition, she stepped away from the day-to-day grind to pursue passion projects on her own terms, leading to the creation of her original intellectual property (IP) characte r Fen bao.

“When I work on a campaign for a client, I am always asking, ‘How do I make people remember this brand?’” she says.

“But with Fenbao, I am building my own world. I find myself asking a different question: ‘What do I want people to remember – and what do I want them to feel?’”

The response to her bubbly char acter has been encouraging. “Many people tell me that Fenbao makes them smile, surprises them or gives them a sense of happiness. Some say she feels like a good companion.”

There have also been “wonderfully honest” observations, sh e adds with a laugh. “People have asked why she wears black, why her eyes are so small or why her hands and legs are so chubby. They also say her hairdo resembles two bunches of grapes.”

“I genuinely enjoy hearing those comments. It means people are looking closely enough to form an opinion about her,” she says.

For an ad veteran whose career was built on pleasing clients and audiences, this also marks a liberating shift in her creative second act: Fenbao does not have to please everyone.

Winning over Hong Kong stars

Singapore advertising creative Lim Sau Hoong with Hong Kong veteran singers Sally Yeh and George Lam. PHOTO: COURTESY OF LIM SAU HOONG

Decades after their iconic Guinness collaboration, Lim reconnected with George Lam, now 78, when he visited Singa pore in 2019 to plan a concert that w as ultimately shelved because of the pandemic that followed.

After travel restrictions eased, Lam and his singer-wife Sally Yeh, 64, caught up with Lim in Singapore. Lim introduced Fenbao to the m and the character and her ethos immediately resonated with the pair.

“Sally asked if I could illustrate the two of them together with Fenbao, as they wanted to use the illustrations on their merchandise. Of course, I was delighted.”

They requested a few visuals, and then something unexpected happened. The couple began featuring Fenbao on the big screen during their We Are One world tour concerts, which kicked off in Hong Kong in October 2025 and continued across China, including an upcoming stop in Chongqing. The concert made a one-night stop at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 4.

Sally Yeh and George Lam showcased Singapore IP character Fenbao at their We Are One world tour concerts. PHOTO: LIM SAU HOONG

“I only discovered this when a friend went to one of their shows and sent me photos. I had no idea they were planning to include her,” Lim says. “They are incredibly generous people. They have never asked for anything in return. When I later attended their concerts in Hangzhou, Shanghai and Singapore, they even mentioned me in front of the audience.”

When asked why the Cantopop superstars adore her creation, Lim says: “Sally often describes Fenbao as a happy and cute character. And I think both Sally and George connect with the spirit behind her – her positivity, creativity and sense of curiosity.”

Seeing her character share the stage with the music icons has been surreal. “I created Fenbao in my little world, and suddenly she was standing on stage with Sally and George in front of thousands of people.”

These concerts offered another big wave of exposure, following a dedicated art exhibition showcasing Fenbao in Shanghai in March 2025. The event drew widespread television and print coverage.

From drawing board to public stage

Characters Fenbao and her friends come to life as glowing lantern installations this Mid-Autumn Festival. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Then came another turning point: Gardens by the Bay approached Lim to collaborate on eight Fenbao-themed lantern installations for the Mid-Autumn Festival 2026 celebration.

“There is something quite magical about seeing a character who began as a drawing transformed into a large-scale, illuminated three-dimensional lantern – and, in a sense, stepping into the real world,” she says.

Her team developed the concepts and three-dimensional visual designs, while Gardens by the Bay brought these to life together with the lantern-making team they work with in China.

An artist's rendering of The Voyage, a sweeping installation anchored on Dragonfly Lake at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Among the lantern sets is The Voyage, a sweeping installation anchored on Dragonfly Lake. Measuring 20m long, 8m wide and 6m tall, the display captures Fenbao and her friends sailing across the shimmering waters atop a celestial whale.

At Supertree Grove, The Garden Celebration gathers Fenbao and friends amid luminous blooms and floating jellyfish. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY

Over at Supertree Grove, The Garden Celebration installation – about 13m long, 6m wide and 6m tall – brings Fenbao and her friends together amid luminous blooms and floating jellyfish, a whimsical tribute to togetherness.

She adds: “It feels particularly meaningful because the Mid-Autumn Festival is about much more than lanterns. It is about light, family, imagination and bringing generations together.

“For Fenbao to be part of that experience in Singapore feels special to me. It is Fenbao’s first major public showcase at home. I hope Singaporeans will get to know her, enjoy her stories and perhaps feel a sense of pride that a character created here can have a life of her own.”

While many IPs are designed around commercial trends, Lim takes a more story-driven approach. Fenbao began with a question that has never really left her, she sa ys.

“If a five-year-old child were sitting in front of me today, could I talk to them about time? About memory? About loneliness, dreams and life itself? About growing older, or even about loss? Could we talk about our relationship with nature, the Earth we all share and our place within it?”

Fenbao is not trying to teach children how to succeed in today’s world, she adds. “She is trying to accompany them as they learn about life – to understand themselves, care for others, notice the world around them, appreciate nature and cherish the Earth we all call home.”

Singapore’s breakout IP star?

Ad veteran and artist Lim Sau Hoong poses with Pineapple Boy, one of Fenbao’s sidekicks. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

Today, Fenbao has grown into a creative project featuring a supporting cast of friends, merchandise, comic and picture books, and an animated series co-directed and co-produced by Lim and her husband.

The creative power couple are no strangers to narrative art. Their 2020 Mandarin thriller Precious Is The Night – starring Singapore photographer-model-actor Chuando Tan – earned two nominations at Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Horse Awards: Best Cinematography for Peng and Best Makeup and Costume Design for Lim.

Fenbao stars in a picture book for PCF Sparkletots pre-schoolers and on official merchandise, including thermal flasks. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

For years, international character sensations have emerged across Asia, from China’s Labubu to Thailand’s Butterbear. With their award-winning credentials, how far can Lim and Peng take Fenbao? Can she be the b reako ut Singapore-born character to captivat e au diences worldwide?

“I have always believed in embracing local creativity and I hope that original characters and stories from Singapore can eventually find audiences far beyond,” Lim reflects. “Ultimately, I’d love for Fenbao to travel. But I’m not in a hurry.”

She thoughtfully points out that Labubu only achieved global mainstream fame nearly nine years after Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung first created the character.

“Fenbao still has a lot of growing up to do.”

Who are Fenbao and her friends?

(From left) Fenbao, Qiu-Qiu, Pineapple Boy, A-Ken and BeeNini are created by Singapore ad guru and artist Lim Sau Hoong. PHOTO: SHAOFEN LABS

Forever five years old, Fenbao is an endlessly curious Singapore girl who loves learning, exploring and embarking on new adventures.

“I created Fenbao during Covid-19, when I was spending a good deal of time walking around the Singapore Botanic Gardens,” recalls Lim. “I went there almost every day, so in my imagination, Fenbao is a girl growing up surrounded by nature.”

Around Fenbao is a lively ensemble of characters: her five-year-old friends Qiu-Qiu, an American-born fashion lover who is smart, slightly vain but k ind-hearted; and Pineapple Boy, a clever, playful Malay boy who excels at maths and loves asking questions.

Then there are her non-human companions: A-Ken, a cheeky Shiba Inu with a soft spot for pretty girls; and BeeNini, a cyber bee from the future who acts as the mentor of the group, helping the children explore and look at life through different lenses.

“I like that each character brings a distinct personality and perspective into Fenbao’s world,” says Lim, who also added moles to all the sidekicks . “Together, they form a vibrant little community made up of different backgrounds and points of view.”

Book It/Mid-Autumn Festival 2026

Where: Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

When: Sept 12 to 27, 6pm to 10pm daily

Admission: Free

Info: gardensbythebay.com.sg/midautumn