Living Well More doctors facing burnout
Medical blues
Anxiety, depression among doctors in Singapore also up, studies show
Doctors in Singapore show signs of increased burnout and psychological distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to three recently released studies of healthcare workers here.
While many healthcare workers have been similarly affected, doctors say those in their profession may be less likely to seek help for their mental health over concerns that making their struggles public will affect their licence to practise.