Living Well More doctors facing burnout

Medical blues

Anxiety, depression among doctors in Singapore also up, studies show

Doctors say those in their profession may be less likely to seek help for their mental health over concerns that it will affect their licence to practise.
Doctors say those in their profession may be less likely to seek help for their mental health over concerns that it will affect their licence to practise.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Arts Correspondent
Published: 
34 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Doctors in Singapore show signs of increased burnout and psychological distress because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to three recently released studies of healthcare workers here.

While many healthcare workers have been similarly affected, doctors say those in their profession may be less likely to seek help for their mental health over concerns that making their struggles public will affect their licence to practise.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2021, with the headline 'Medical blues'. Subscribe
Topics: 