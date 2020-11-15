Meal credits good enough for two full meals and more

Tucked in a corner of Yotel Singapore's in-house restaurant-cum-bar Komyuniti, this co-working space in Orchard Road works because it was built for that from the get-go.

With compact rooms, communal work spaces have always been part of the brand's design, says general manager Brendan Daly. The hotel launched its Grind and Dine co-working package last month.

OFFICE FOR THE DAY

A meeting room, individual tables and sofa seats are all part of a small co-working space called the Komyuniti Studio, which seats 10. It is segregated from the restaurant with black mesh dividers, which offer privacy.

I pull up a chair at a long wooden table where ample power sockets nestle neatly beneath. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels overlook the pool deck, the blues and greens a refreshing change from poring over Google documents.

Otherwise, there are few distractions. Only one other person is there for the duration of my weekday afternoon visit. As the space is partially obscured, staff thoughtfully place a call button next to me and a pitcher of water at the next table.

FEELING PECKISH?

Starting at $40 for four hours, packages here are the priciest among the four reviewed, but you do get every dollar back in meal credits. A full-day package comes with $60 of meal credits, which are enough for lunch, dinner and then some.

The menu is extensive and well-executed, including a warm rice bowl with well-marinated teriyaki chicken ($18) and a juicy beef burger slathered with bacon jam ($24).

Keep the munchies at bay with a side of fried brussel sprouts ($9), topped with crispy bacon and tangy hot sauce. It does not pretend to be healthy, but is a tasty way to get in your greens. The potted plant tiramisu ($18), as large as an actual planter, is a hefty dessert enough for two.

A free flow of coffee, tea, soft drinks and juices is also included in the package.

GRIND AND DINE AT KOMYUNITI SINGAPORE WHERE: Level 10 Yotel Singapore, 366 Orchard Road WHEN: Weekdays, 8am to 6pm PRICE: $40 for four hours or $60 for eight hours; weekly packages cost $200. INFO: www.komyunitisingapore.com/grind-n-dine

PERKS

Black-and-white printing is complimentary, up to a maximum of 30 pages.