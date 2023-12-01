Me And My Car: Toy car collector’s Toyota Camry is not an ‘uncle car’

SINGAPORE – Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Nissan GT-Rs. Name any car and Mr Bernard Cheok probably owns it – in die-cast form, that is.
A die-cast car is a collectible toy made by pouring molten metal into a mould or cast.
SINGAPORE – Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Nissan GT-Rs. Name any car and Mr Bernard Cheok probably owns it – in die-cast form, that is.
A die-cast car is a collectible toy made by pouring molten metal into a mould or cast.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.