Mayday Singapore concert postponed to next year

Taiwanese rock band Mayday's Singapore concert has been delayed yet again as the Covid-19 pandemic persists globally.

The concert, originally slated to be held here on Sept 4 at the National Stadium, will be rescheduled to Dec 3 next year at the same venue.

Concert promoter Live Nation said on Monday the change was made in view of the latest advisory from the authorities.

The Mayday Just Rock It!!! Blue in Singapore concert had already been rescheduled previously, from Feb 27 this year to Sept 4.

As the show has now been pushed back to next year, it will be replaced by the band's new concert tour, titled Mayday Fly To 2022 Live in Singapore. Tickets for the Sept 4 show will be honoured for the revised concert date.

Ticket-holders who cannot attend the concert on the new date can arrange for a full refund through Ticketmaster by July 11.

Tickets for the rescheduled concert will go on sale on Thursday at 10am via Ticketmaster ticketing channels. Prices range from $108 to $308.

Large-scale live performances have been few and far between since the beginning of the pandemic in Singapore last year and no musical acts have performed at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium in more than a year.