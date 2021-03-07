Master of precision

Swiss master craftsman Francois Junod (above) in his Sainte-Croix workshop, where he creates moving mechanical artwork featuring, among other things, birds and humans. In the Jura mountains along the French-Swiss border, where Mr Junod's workshop is located, the precision skills behind some of the planet's finest watches and automatons have been handed down through the generations. The craftsmanship of mechanical watchmaking and art mechanics in the Juras are jointly inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE