Newly opened for dining

New restaurants continue to sprout up, encouraged by the relaxation of mask measures, dismantling of most Covid-19 restrictions and return of dining crowds. There are more than 10 new eateries popping up in August and September alone, ranging from affordable mass-market concepts to mid-priced and high-end restaurants.

Among the more eagerly awaited openings is Small Tables in Pacific Plaza with its menu of Ipoh dishes. Its consultant is Ms Sandra Sim, whose private-dining venture Ladyboss Dining Club has been getting rave reviews and has a very long waiting list.

Many popular eateries like Keng Eng Kee Seafood in Alexandra Village and Canopy in Bishan Park are also expanding into other parts of the island.

And fans of Japanese food have even more choices now, whether it is affordable fare like hamburg and yakiniku, or expensive omakase menus. Here are some to try, sorted according to budget.

Mass-market

TSUKIMI HAMBURG

B1-49 Jurong Point, 1 Jurong West Central 2

Open: 10.30am to 9.30pm daily

In Japanese restaurants, a hamburg steak is not your typical Western hamburger. Instead of sandwiching the beef patty in a bun, it is served with rice on the side.

This latest concept by the RE&S group, which operates brands like Kuriya Dining and Ichiban Sushi, focuses on Japanese hamburg donburi - with the hamburg steak served on a bowl of rice. The grilled patty is made with a blend of pork, US beef and Miyazaki wagyu beef, bound together with a Japanese egg yolk.

There are different versions to choose from, including the Classic Hamburg Don ($11.80), which has a topping of ponzu oroshi (grated radish with citrus sauce), and Spicy Sakura Ebi Hamburg Don ($11.80, above), which has tiny shrimp dressed with garlic chilli oil on top of grated radish.

Besides donburi, the menu also offers teishoku or set meals featuring a hamburg steak. Among them is Avocado Hamburg Steak Teishoku ($15.80), which comprises hamburg steak with avocado, wafu onion sauce, pickles, salad, rice and tamago soup.

There is also an interesting Raclette Cheez Hamburg Steak Teishoku ($16.80), where the hamburg steak is covered with melted cheese.

Tsukimi Hamburg is part of &Joy Food Street in Jurong Point. For its opening weekend, all donburi go for $5.80 on Saturday and Sunday.

WAA! COW YAKINIKU

02-00/11 myVillage, 1 Maju Avenue

Open: Noon to 10pm daily

This is the first yakiniku restaurant by Waa! Cow, which started six years ago and specialises in wagyu beef bowls at its three outlets at Marina One, Change Alley Mall and NUS University Town. Its claim to fame: attractive prices.

You grill the meat yourself at the table, selecting cuts like karubi ($6.90 for 100g), oyster blade ($13.90) and ox tongue ($18.90). Or get a beef combo comprising tongue, sirloin and karubi for $29.90.

Non-beef eaters have choices like chicken thigh ($4.90) and premium pork collar ($7.90). There are also sashimi platters from $19.90 and sides like yuzu chawanmushi ($4.40).

Yakiniku orders come with two standard sauces, garlic butter teriyaki and ponzu negi, but you can also add one of five other sauces, starting from 90 cents each. I recommend the spicy miso and leek relish ($1.90) and sweet sukiyaki with raw egg ($2.90).

The narrow restaurant space features a colourful 12.5m-long wall mural that traces the milestones in Waa! Cow's growth. Sharp-eyed diners who spot a five-character promo code on the mural can key it in when placing their order to get a complimentary set of sauces.

TAMJAI SAMGOR MIXIAN

B1-24 Funan, 107 North Bridge Road

Open: 11am to 9pm daily B1-01 Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Avenue Open: 11am to 9pm daily

The noodle chain from Hong Kong, which launched here in 2020 at Bedok Mall, opened two new outlets - its seventh and eighth in Singapore - last month.

What is unique about its concept is that you can customise your noodles with six soup bases, more than 20 toppings and 10 levels of spiciness.

If you are a newbie, start with the five lowest spice levels that range from Non-spicy to Spicy, which most can comfortably manage.

But kudos to you if you can handle the 10th spice level, which is called Hell Fire.

Toppings include pork belly, liver, shrimp wonton and shiitake mushroom.

Prices depend on what you pick, but expect to pay less than $15 for a bowl of noodles with three toppings.

SMALL TABLES

01-09/10/11/12 Pacific Plaza, 9 Scotts Road

Open: Soft launch early this month

Located at the front of Pacific Plaza that used to house the Adidas store, Small Tables is designed as a sidewalk cafe specialising in Ipoh dishes.

The Malaysian town is famous for silky smooth hor fun made with calcium-rich spring water, and the eatery will bring in the freshly made rice noodles, as well as cheong fun (rice rolls), for its dishes.

The menu is still being finalised, but expect to pay about $20 for Ipoh Curry Mee and slightly less for Ipoh Shredded Chicken Hor Fun. Other dishes will include Hakka Yong Tau Foo and Curry Pig Skin. Among the drinks will be the famous Ipoh White Coffee.

Serving as consultant for the cafe is Ms Sandra Sim, who runs a private-dining experience called Ladyboss Dining Club. She was also the owner of the popular Sam Yi Tai restaurant in Boon Tat Street which closed in 2020.

Mid-priced

CANOPY CHANGI CITY POINT

01-70/71 Changi City Point, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, tel: 6556-1533

Open: 9am to 10.30pm daily

This is the third outlet of Canopy, which started in Bishan Park in 2007 and expanded to HortPark in 2020. This is the first time it is located in a mall, but it continues its garden dining concept with an alfresco dining area, as well as an air-conditioned space with a tree-lined feature wall. And like the other Canopy outlets, pets are welcome.

Exclusive to the new outpost are tapas like Prawn Al Ajillo ($25) and Mentaiko Soft Shell Crab ($22), which are available from 11.30am. There are also new items such as the Mushroom Burger ($25), with a mushroom patty topped with pickled onions, tomatoes, rocket leaves and a truffle aioli in a sesame potato bun.

Fans of the chain can still enjoy crowd favourites like Salted Egg Chicken Burger ($22), which has a piece of grilled chicken drenched in salted egg sauce packed in a bun with onions and tomatoes, and Crabmeat Aglio Olio ($24), where the linguine is spiked with chilli padi.

The outlet is also targeting the offices in Changi Business Park with corporate event packages that can accommodate 200 people for gatherings and workshops.

YUE BAI

32/33 Duxton Road

Open: End of next month

This modern Chinese restaurant is helmed by chef and co-owner Lee Hongwei. The Singaporean aims to design dishes based on the Chinese principle of shi liao, where food is also seen as a natural form of therapy.

So you can expect a la carte dishes like Herbal Poached Rice With Atlantic Cod, which is a take on Teochew fish porridge with added herbs like dang gui, dang sheng and wolfberries infused with Shaoxing wine. Other dishes include Braised Duck With Hawthorn and Korean Snow Pear and Stir-fried Lotus Root With Fuji Apple, Corn Kernel, and Pumpkin Seeds.

The 42-seat restaurant is divided into areas - one with booth seating, an inner dining hall and a private dining room you enter through a moon gate.

KENG ENG KEE SEAFOOD

01-K2 Safra Tampines, 1A Tampines Street 92, tel: 6979-3668

Open: Sept 9

Also known as KEK Seafood, the zi char stall in Alexandra Village has been drawing crowds with dishes like Moonlight Hor Fun, Claypot Pig Liver and Coffee Pork Ribs. Now, residents in the east of Singapore can taste these items at its second outlet in Safra Tampines.

The third-generation owners of the family-run business have come up with new dishes for the 120-seater eatery. These include Claypot KEK-style Vermicelli Crab, Homemade Tofu Loofah With Sliced Fish and Claypot Braised Duck With Yam that is based on a recipe passed down from their grandparents. Prices for the new outlet are not available yet, but most dishes at the original stall are under $20 for a small serving.

FARRER HORSE

01-02/02-00 The Sultan Hotel, 101 Jalan Sultan, tel: 8139-8109

Open: Noon to 10.30pm (Tuesdays to Sundays). Closed on Mondays

Named after Singapore's first racecourse in Farrer Park in the 1840s, this restaurant is opened by Mr Ayyakannu Srinivasan, the second-generation owner of Muthu's Curry.

It boasts an equestrian-inspired design that spans two floors of the building and a menu that rides on diverse Asian cuisines. Dishes include Otah Ravioli ($28) and Kapitan With Nets ($28), which is described as a "creamy chicken kaffir lime curry served with traditional lace crepes".

There are also bar bites like Top Shell Kerabu ($15), a Peranakan cold dish doused in sambal belacan and calamansi, and Fowl Play ($16), deep-fried chicken wings marinated with fermented red beancurd.

The bar, called Stables, features six cocktails named after famous racehorses and are priced at $22 each. They include Secretariat, which is a hay-infused bourbon shaken with apple and maple syrups and garnished with fresh mint, and Rocket Man, which contains sugar syrup made with horseradish and a grape brandy from the Ica Valley in Peru.

SEROJA

01-30/31/32/33 Duo Galleria, 7 Fraser Street

Open: Oct 1

This opens only next month, but you can start making your reservations through its website, www.seroja.sg.

Named after the Malay name for the lotus flower, Seroja is described as a tribute to the diversity of the culinary traditions of the Malay Archipelago, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Chef Kevin Wong was formerly head chef of the one-Michelin-starred Meta in Keong Saik Road.

Not much is known about Seroja's menu or prices yet, but expect dishes like Trader's Rice (red rice cooked with coconut milk and turmeric scallion oil) and snacks of Tiram, King Salmon and Obsiblue Prawn plated up in fine-dining style.

DARJEELING SOCIAL

01-12 Robertson Walk, 11 Unity Street

Open: 5 to 11pm daily

This cosy bar facing the Robertson Quay courtyard has a large menu of what it calls intriguingly "inspired Indian Mexican" food to go with its range of more than 50 craft beers, as well as coolers and highballs. That translates to Indian dishes that are turned into crispy tacos and quesadillas, which surprise with how well they come together.

You should definitely start by snacking on Chips & Dips ($13, right) with super-crispy taco chips served with spiced salsa and avocado raita. Fork out another $5 for a third dip of dai makhani, which is the best of the three.

For tacos, you can choose from fillings like Mughlai Korma Lamb ($18) and Aloo Gobi ($13).

Mains are more traditional Indian dishes like Signature Smoked Butter Chicken ($19), Kerala Beef Curry ($22) and Palak Paneer ($15).

You can also get a platter of a choice of three mains with basmati rice, jeera or parotta for $33, comprising smaller servings of the dishes.

CASA PIETRASANTA

02-04, 1 Fusionopolis Way, tel: 8125-1154

Open: 11am to 2.30pm, 5.30 to 10.30pm (Mondays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays

This intimate 20-seater eatery is an offshoot of Ristorante Pietrasanta on the ground floor of the same building. Unlike the main restaurant, which has a big a la carte menu of Tuscany favourites, the new sibling offers only set menus starting at $49.90 for a three-course lunch to $74.90 for a four-course dinner.

There are a few options for each course, with some carrying a supplementary charge. For example, you can choose from dishes like sea bass carpaccio and a Tuscan tomato soup with cheese foam for your appetiser. And for the main course, selections include escargot risotto (additional $8) and roasted snow fish.

MIO FINE FOODS

82 Neil Road, tel: 6291-2330

Open: Noon to 3pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), noon to 4pm (weekends), 6 to 9.30pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 6 to 10.30pm (weekends). Closed on Mondays

This is one of the rare new Japanese restaurants that offer an old-school a la carte menu instead of the more trendy omakase fixed-price sets. It also boasts an extensive selection that ranges from Premium Nigiri Sushi ($40 for eight pieces) and Wagyu Tataki ($40) to Gyu Sando ($26) and Hotate Salmon Zaru Soba ($29).

There are also interesting creations such as Potato Nesuto Tempura ($16), a nest of deep-fried hand-shredded potato with truffle and kaffir lime aioli, and Nori Taco with assorted sashimi ($14 for two).

If you are not into sharing, the Bara Chirashi ($20) and Wagyu Uni Rice Bowl ($62) make ideal one-person meals.

High-end

BEAST RESTAURANT AND BAR

10 Duxton Hill, tel: 8891-0366

Open: 5 to 11pm (Tuesdays to Sundays). Closed on Mondays

This steakhouse focuses on beef - some of which are sourced from small producers - grilled over binchotan, oak wood and lychee wood. Menu choices include Sanchoku MB7 Australian Grain-fed Wagyu Picanha ($68 for 300g), Portoro MB4 Grain-fed Australian Ribeye ($64 for 300g) and Australian Galician MB3 Grass-fed Ribeye ($60 for 300g).

There are also big cuts like a 1.2kg USDA Super Prime Ribeye Bone-in for $178.

Those who are less keen on beef can check out items like Grilled Pigeon ($58) and Wild Caught Octopus ($44). There are also bar bites like Cauliflower And Kale ($24), with the vegetables grilled over binchotan and served with a pil-pil sauce, kale chips and harissa, chimichurri, pine nuts and romanesco.

KAKUSHIN

02-03 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road

Open: Sept 6

This 45-seater joins the ranks of Japanese restaurants that offer a choice of both a la carte and omakase menus. A la carte items include nigiri sushi starting at $14 for two pieces of sea bream to $36 for otoro. Main courses include Grilled Amberjack Cheek ($48), Grilled Lobster ($68) and Sous Vide Kagoshima Beef Short Rib ($120).

The seven-course omakase lunch menu is priced at $228 while the eight-course dinner is $328. They cover a medley of seasonal fare ranging from appetisers and sashimi to sushi and cooked dishes.

The launch menu, for example, features items like uni on toast, snow crab with uni chawanmushi and chargrilled A5 Kagoshima wagyu with truffle balsamic sauce.

ALTRO ZAFFERANO

Level 43 Ocean Financial Centre, 10 Collyer Quay, tel: 6509-1488

Open: Noon to 3pm (weekdays), 6 to 11pm (Mondays to Saturdays). Closed on Sundays

If the name and address sound familiar, that is because this is where the former Zafferano had been for the past 10 years. But it takes on a different identity with new interiors, a new menu and a new name which is Italian for "the other Zafferano".

The current concept features chef Andrea De Paola's interpretation of classic dishes from southern Italy where he grew up.

The soft-opening a la carte selections include Wild Red Bream Crudo ($48), House-made Ravioli, Wagyu Beef Genovese And Anchovies Colatura ($38, above) and Silver Cod, Peperone Crusco, Mussels Veloute ($72). There is also a set lunch on weekdays at $68.

The 190-seat restaurant features an open kitchen and includes the alfresco Terrace Lounge, which offers an expansive view of the Marina Bay waterfront.