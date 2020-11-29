Masked workforce

Pensioner Michael Schwab cleaning at a small train station in Eichenau near Munich, southern Germany, amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Even in times of lockdown, when fewer people are out, the train station has to stay clean," he says.
Pensioner Michael Schwab cleaning at a small train station in Eichenau near Munich, southern Germany, amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Even in times of lockdown, when fewer people are out, the train station has to stay clean," he says.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Ambulance worker Yannik Schopf in an ambulance of voluntary humanitarian organisation Johanniter Unfall-Hilfe in Augsburg, southern Germany. "The bonding with the patient is difficult, you see less because of the protective glasses," he says.
Ambulance worker Yannik Schopf in an ambulance of voluntary humanitarian organisation Johanniter Unfall-Hilfe in Augsburg, southern Germany. "The bonding with the patient is difficult, you see less because of the protective glasses," he says. PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Bavarian International School head Chrissie Sorenson in Munich. "Wearing a mask while working with children... is tough enough without adding the additional layer of different languages and cultures. Children are often seen as so adaptable, but I won
Bavarian International School head Chrissie Sorenson in Munich. "Wearing a mask while working with children... is tough enough without adding the additional layer of different languages and cultures. Children are often seen as so adaptable, but I wonder what the long-term effects of wearing a mask will be," she says.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Waitress Viola Freudenberg at work in Munich, southern Germany. "Wearing a mask sometimes restricts my communication with the guests," she says.
Waitress Viola Freudenberg at work in Munich, southern Germany. "Wearing a mask sometimes restricts my communication with the guests," she says.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Hairdresser Madeleine Meyer in her hairdressing shop in Eichenau. "The lockdown of my newly completed hairdressing salon was hell for me. We still feel the financial consequences today. And I really don't know what to do next," she says.
Hairdresser Madeleine Meyer in her hairdressing shop in Eichenau. "The lockdown of my newly completed hairdressing salon was hell for me. We still feel the financial consequences today. And I really don't know what to do next," she says.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on November 29, 2020, with the headline 'Masked workforce'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 