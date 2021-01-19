Masked party, must party

Performing artistes were masked up at the Black And White Carnival in Pasto, Colombia, earlier this month. One of the country's most symbolic festivals, the carnival has its roots in the cultural traditions of the region.
Besides a family parade, the days-long carnival also sees participants of all ethnicities putting on black cosmetics and white talcum powder to demonstrate equality and integration across different cultures.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
