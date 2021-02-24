Masked celebration

A participant (above) is helped by his parents to dress up for the Entroido festival in the village of Laza, Galicia, north-western Spain. The celebration to commemorate the arrival of spring, which usually sees massive crowds soaking up the merriment along the streets and savouring gastronomic fare, is an atypical one this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Nonetheless, several carnival revellers (above) still pulled out all the stops and had their own spin, complete with masks and costumes, for the traditional event.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
