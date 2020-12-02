Managed with care

I am male, over 50 years old, and have red flaky skin patches on my elbows, knees and scalp. What are they?

The rash is a condition called psoriasis. Your skin may feel inflamed and look scaly and raised. Sometimes, the skin may even crack or bleed. Psoriasis can usually be diagnosed by physical examination without the need for blood tests or biopsy.

About 10 per cent of patients with psoriasis have a family history of the condition, which signifies that it may be caused by genetics. Other than that, there is no known cause although certain factors such as alcohol, stress, a bad sore throat may precipitate or worsen it.

Certain medications such as antimalarial drugs and beta blockers may also exacerbate psoriasis.

What causes the rash? Is it due to poor hygiene or a fungal infection, and is it contagious?

Contrary to popular belief, psoriasis is not due to poor hygiene. It is also not an infection, so it's not contagious and cannot be spread by physical contact. Common areas of the body affected include the knees and shins, elbows, buttocks, navel and scalp. The rash usually thickens over the affected areas and starts to flake off. This reflects a disorder in the underlying mechanism of the skin where the skin cells multiply too fast, resulting in a thick rash.

Apart from skin, it can also affect nails, causing ‘pits' that look like small holes on the nail surface, yellowish spots under the nails and thickened nails that may resemble a fungal infection.

Psoriasis also affects the joints of 10 to 15 per cent of patients, resulting in pain, swelling and joint deformities. Recent studies over the last decade have also shown that patients with severe psoriasis have a higher chance of developing hypertension, diabetes and cholesterol issues as well.

Psoriasis is often confused with eczema, another common skin condition that causes itching and rashes. However, unlike eczema, psoriasis may extend beyond the skin.

How can psoriasis be treated? What types of treatment are available?

Fortunately, there are many treatment options available. They include topical creams and lotions, UV light treatment, oral medications and biologic drug injections. Most often, a combination of these treatments will be more effective in reducing the symptoms.

Clinical work in psoriasis treatments is at the cutting edge of dermatology research, and there are newer, safer and more effective treatments emerging every few years.

You can also make some changes to your lifestyle by cutting down on alcohol, and reducing stress triggers to better manage the condition. By doing so, psoriasis patients can still maintain a good quality of life as those without.

A PUBLIC DISEASE AWARENESS INITIATIVE SUPPORTED BY ABBVIE