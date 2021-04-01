Man fined $110 for online abuse of late Terrace House star Hana Kimura

TOKYO • A man has been charged over online abuse directed at a Japanese star of Netflix reality show Terrace House (2012 to 2020) who took her own life last year, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the Tokyo Prosecutors' Office said it had made a "summary indictment against a man in his 20s" following the May 2020 death of Hana Kimura, a cast member of the internationally popular Japanese TV show. She was 22.

Police referred the man, who has not been named, to prosecutors in December, saying: "The suspect... posted messages on a social media account of the victim, including, 'You have such an awful personality. Is your life worth living?' and 'Hey, hey. When will you die?'"

The man has been charged with making public insults, but is not obliged to face trial under the indictment, as is often the case for relatively minor offences in Japan.

Local media said a Tokyo court had issued an order to fine him 9,000 yen (S$110).

Kimura, a confident pink-haired professional wrestler, was a fan favourite on Terrace House, in which six young people share a home while looking for love.

But she was targeted by a torrent of abuse online, reportedly including comments such as "everyone will be happy if you're gone".

The show was cancelled after her death, which made international headlines and led Japanese ministers and lawmakers to move to tackle cyber bullying.

Tuesday's indictment prompted concerns from some on Twitter that the punishment was too light.

"If he can get away with 9,000 yen, I'm worried that the number of cyber bullies will increase," wrote one user, while another said: "It's extremely wrong. There is no justice."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE