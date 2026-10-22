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Malaysia’s Lee Sinje shares rare photo with mum, who steals spotlight with striking beauty

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On Oct 19, the 50-year-old took to social media to share a rare photo with her mother, who looked radiant despite her full head of white hair.

On Oct 19, the 50-year-old took to social media to share a rare photo with her mother, who looked radiant despite her full head of white hair.

PHOTO: LEE SINJE/WEIBO

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Rebekah Chia

  • Angelica Lee Sinje shared a rare photo with her mother while in Taiwan for a stage production. Her parents visited her and brought lotus root soup to her rehearsal venue.
  • Lee said her biggest joy is that her mother still treats her like a little daughter, no matter her age. The post showed their close family bond.
  • Netizens praised both women for their beauty. Many said Lee inherited her looks from her mother, who was admired for her radiant skin and white hair.

AI generated

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian actress Angelica Lee Sinje, who is currently in Taiwan for a stage production, recently revealed that her parents had flown there to show their support.

On Oct 19, the 50-year-old took to social media to share a rare photo with her mother, who looked radiant despite her full head of white hair.

Lee said that her parents had prepared a pot of lotus root soup and brought it to her rehearsal venue for everyone to enjoy.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote in the caption: “My greatest happiness is knowing that, no matter how old I get, my mum will always treat me as her little daughter.”

The post caught the attention of netizens, who praised both Lee and her mother for their stunning looks.

Many commented on her mother’s seemingly flawless complexion, noting the lack of visible wrinkles or blemishes, while others said Lee had clearly inherited her beauty from her mother.

“Your mum has such flawless skin! She looks so beautiful,” one user wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Another commented: “Even without makeup, both are so beautiful.”

“Sister Lee really inherited her mother’s beauty,” added a third. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.