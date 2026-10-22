Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Malaysia’s Lee Sinje shares rare photo with mum, who steals spotlight with striking beauty

On Oct 19, the 50-year-old took to social media to share a rare photo with her mother, who looked radiant despite her full head of white hair.

PETALING JAYA – Malaysian actress Angelica Lee Sinje, who is currently in Taiwan for a stage production, recently revealed that her parents had flown there to show their support.

On Oct 19, the 50-year-old took to social media to share a rare photo with her mother, who looked radiant despite her full head of white hair.

Lee said that her parents had prepared a pot of lotus root soup and brought it to her rehearsal venue for everyone to enjoy.

Expressing her happiness, she wrote in the caption: “My greatest happiness is knowing that, no matter how old I get, my mum will always treat me as her little daughter.”

The post caught the attention of netizens, who praised both Lee and her mother for their stunning looks .

Many commented on her mother’s seemingly flawless complexion, noting the lack of visible wrinkles or blemishes, while others said Lee had clearly inherited her beauty from her mother.

“Your mum has such flawless skin! She looks so beautiful,” one user wrote on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Another commented: “Even without makeup, both are so beautiful.”

“Sister Lee really inherited her mother’s beauty,” added a third. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK