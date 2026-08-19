Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq and actress Bella Astillah to wed on Oct 10

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The couple are planning celebrations in Muar and Sabah to allow more family members, friends and members of the public to join in the festivities.

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman may not have a dream wedding in mind, but he already has his “dream wife” in singer and actress Bella Astillah.

Syed Saddiq, who is set to tie the knot with Bella on Oct 10, said what mattered to him was being able to share his love and life with the woman he considers his dream wife.

“I don’t have a dream wedding, but I have a dream wife. That is the most important thing,” Syed Saddiq was quoted as saying by Astro Awani.

The former youth and sports minister also admitted that he could not wait for his wedding day with Bella.

“Honestly, I don’t think it was much of a secret because we have been planning it together with our families and close friends.

“But now that the news is out, it is easier for us to share it with friends whom we may not have had the chance to meet.

“I feel relieved and I can’t wait for our wedding day,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said they were also planning celebrations in Muar and Sabah to allow more family members, friends and members of the public to join in the festivities.

Meanwhile, Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, said Syed Saddiq’s easy-going and flexible nature had made their wedding preparations smoother.

“We have not had any disagreements over the wedding preparations because Syed Saddiq is very simple and flexible.

“He told me to go with whatever is easy and does not make things difficult for me, so I feel relieved about that,” she said.

She said both families were happy about the upcoming marriage and were working together on the preparations.

“I believe Syed Saddiq is very family-oriented. For me, it is very important that we enter into this marriage with our parents’ blessings.

“Thankfully, both families are happy and are working together on the wedding preparations,” she said.

Bella said that preparations for their wedding were now 60 per cent complete, while the theme for their wedding reception would be announced later.

She added that they were also planning larger celebrations involving their fans and friends, while the solemnisation ceremony would be a more intimate affair.

Earlier, the couple announced that they would tie the knot on Oct 10 at Menara Merdeka Maybank in Kuala Lumpur.

Syed Saddiq and Bella got engaged on March 28. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK