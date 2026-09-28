Malaysian actress Bella Astillah saving all her love for MP Syed Saddiq

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Actress and singer Bella Astillah and Syed Saddiq are scheduled to marry on Oct 10 on the 118th floor of Merdeka 118.

KUALA LUMPUR - Actress and singer Bella Astillah said past trauma from a failed marriage should not be brought into a new relationship, stressing that her old wounds are her responsibility, Malay daily Harian Metro reported.

“Those of us who have been married before often carry residual trauma, but it is deeply unfair to project those past wounds onto a new partner,” she said.

The 32-year-old added that she was never actively seeking a new partner, choosing instead to devote her time and energy to her career, parents and children.

She said her focus was on finding happiness after being tired of feeling hurt and sad.

Bella said her fiance, Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, 33, won her over with his acceptance of her children.

“The children are also very comfortable with him. Not only does he get along well with them, but he also respects Mama and Ayah and loves his parents,” she said.

Bella and Syed Saddiq are scheduled to marry on Oct 10 on the 118th floor of Merdeka 118.

The upcoming nuptials follow their engagement on March 28, after the couple grew close in 2025. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK