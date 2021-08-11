Making sense of a scentless world

The loss of smell, or anosmia, can signal other health issues apart from Covid-19, and affects one's quality of life

Anosmia, or the loss of the sense of smell, is often downplayed by those who have it, but its occurrence in Covid-19 patients is now focusing attention on the condition, which may signal other health issues.
Anosmia, or the loss of the sense of smell, is often downplayed by those who have it, but its occurrence in Covid-19 patients is now focusing attention on the condition, which may signal other health issues.PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Arts Correspondent
Published: 
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For several years, Mr Mohamed Patail relied on his wife's sense of smell when it came to buying hand creams. Then, last year, the 70-year-old consultant and trainer had surgery to remove nasal polyps. Now, he can detect scents for himself and says his favourite is lavender.

Anosmia, or the loss of the sense of smell, is often downplayed by those who have it, say ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialists. Its occurrence in Covid-19 patients is now focusing attention on the condition, which may signal other health issues.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 11, 2021, with the headline 'Making sense of a scentless world'. Subscribe
Topics: 