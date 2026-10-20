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Making light of the haze: 10 memes to get Singaporeans laughing through the smog

(From left) Local content creators Ryan Ang, Darshen and Cavin Chua are among those making light of the haze, with fan-powered plans, manifestations and questions about who to fine.

The skyline has vanished, air purifiers are flying off the shelves and checking the PSI forecast is a national pastime.

On Oct 14, hourly PM2.5 readings hit their highest level since the 2015 haze crisis .

But if local content creators can’t clear the air, they can at least lift the mood. Here are 10 parodies, skits and memes on social media that are getting us through haze season.

1. Jaspers Lai (@jaspersjaspers)

As his alter ego Aunty Guci, actor Jaspers Lai turns Malaysian singer Jess Lee’s ballad A, B, C, D into a break-up song with the haze.

2. Cavin Chua (@cayydences)

Singapore’s a fine city, but who do you fine when the whole country is ‘smoking’ ?

3. Ava (@ava_sgp)

Ava rates the internet’s wildest haze fixes. PHOTOS: AVA_SGP/TIKTOK

She rates the internet’s wildest haze fixes. Rowing Singapore away like a canoe scores high.

4. Raphael (@ruhph)

Halloween costume sorted: the scariest thing this October is the PSI anyway, and this one comes with a fan.

5. @sgagsg

Can’t see the skyline, can’t see the location tag either.

6. @yeolo.sg

@yeolo.sg’s suggestion: One nation, one JisuLife, one direction. PHOTO: YEOLO.SG

One nation, one JisuLife, one direction.

7. Ryan Ang (@rryanang)

If all of Singapore points their fans in one direction, content creator Ryan Ang reckons we can blow the haze away.

8. @ichigo.vision

Singapore has just unlocked a new season, and nobody asked for it.

9. Ng Eng Hen (@ng_eng_hen)

The former minister’s kopitiam breakfast came with a new flavour: toast that tasted a little smoky.

10. Darshen (@darshen)

Training season’s over? Darshen manifests clear skies for all SEAblings, Dua Lipa-style.