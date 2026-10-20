Making light of the haze: 10 memes to get Singaporeans laughing through the smog
Alzahra Begum Ali
- Singaporeans are using memes, parodies and skits to cope with severe haze. The jokes focus on smoky skies, high PSI and daily life during the smog.
- The article says hourly PM2.5 readings on Oct 14 hit their highest level since the 2015 haze. Air purifiers are selling fast, and checking PSI has become a national habit.
- Creators and public figures, including Jaspers Lai, Cavin Chua and Ng Eng Hen, turn the haze into humour. Their posts show frustration, but also a shared effort to stay upbeat.
AI generated
The skyline has vanished, air purifiers are flying off the shelves and checking the PSI forecast is a national pastime.
On Oct 14, hourly PM2.5 readings hit their highest level since the 2015 haze crisis.
But if local content creators can’t clear the air, they can at least lift the mood. Here are 10 parodies, skits and memes on social media that are getting us through haze season.
1. Jaspers Lai (@jaspersjaspers)
As his alter ego Aunty Guci, actor Jaspers Lai turns Malaysian singer Jess Lee’s ballad A, B, C, D into a break-up song with the haze.
2. Cavin Chua (@cayydences)
Singapore’s a fine city, but who do you fine when the whole country is ‘smoking’?
3. Ava (@ava_sgp)
She rates the internet’s wildest haze fixes. Rowing Singapore away like a canoe scores high.
4. Raphael (@ruhph)
Halloween costume sorted: the scariest thing this October is the PSI anyway, and this one comes with a fan.
5. @sgagsg
Can’t see the skyline, can’t see the location tag either.
6. @yeolo.sg
One nation, one JisuLife, one direction.
7. Ryan Ang (@rryanang)
If all of Singapore points their fans in one direction, content creator Ryan Ang reckons we can blow the haze away.
8. @ichigo.vision
Singapore has just unlocked a new season, and nobody asked for it.
9. Ng Eng Hen (@ng_eng_hen)
The former minister’s kopitiam breakfast came with a new flavour: toast that tasted a little smoky.
10. Darshen (@darshen)
Training season’s over? Darshen manifests clear skies for all SEAblings, Dua Lipa-style.