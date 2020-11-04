Machu Picchu reopens

COLOURFUL REOPENING: Performers (left and above) at the reopening ceremony on Sunday, which highlighted local traditions. The archaeological site had been closed since March, severely affecting Peru's tourism sector. SELFIE TIME: A tourist touring Ma
SELFIE TIME: A tourist touring Machu Picchu in Peru on Sunday. The ancient Inca citadel now allows only 675 visitors a day, a sharp drop from up to 5,000 in the high season before the pandemic.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
COLOURFUL REOPENING: Performers (left and above) at the reopening ceremony on Sunday, which highlighted local traditions. The archaeological site had been closed since March, severely affecting Peru's tourism sector. SELFIE TIME: A tourist touring Ma
COLOURFUL REOPENING: Performers (labove) at the reopening ceremony on Sunday, which highlighted local traditions. The archaeological site had been closed since March, severely affecting Peru's tourism sector. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
COLOURFUL REOPENING: Performers (left and above) at the reopening ceremony on Sunday, which highlighted local traditions. The archaeological site had been closed since March, severely affecting Peru's tourism sector. SELFIE TIME: A tourist touring Ma
COLOURFUL REOPENING: Performers (above) at the reopening ceremony on Sunday, which highlighted local traditions. The archaeological site had been closed since March, severely affecting Peru's tourism sector. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    5 min ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 04, 2020, with the headline 'Machu Picchu reopens'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 