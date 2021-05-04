Luxe home comforts in town

So many staycations, so little time. What makes this hotel special?

I had never noticed how prime the location of the Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Orchard is and also how hidden it is.

Camouflaged by the facades of malls like Orchard Gateway and Somerset 313, its 126 serviced suites quietly overlook the vibrant city below.

Pan Pacific's brand of serviced suites melds home living with luxury.

The rooms range from the one-bedroom deluxe suite (527 sq ft) to the expansive two-bedroom penthouse suite (1,690 sq ft). All suites have been newly refurbished and they now sport new hardwood floors and more spacious layouts.

The venue's director of operations Alan Kenyon says 80 per cent of the guests are on long-term stays of at least a month.

In-room amenities like filtered water faucets and laundry units, and services like daily breakfast and housekeeping keep such guests comfortable.

A minimum stay of six nights is required for serviced suites, so this may appeal to those planning a week-long getaway.

First impressions?

The lobby is quiet on a Thursday afternoon, hardly preparing me for the grandeur of the one-bedroom penthouse suite (1,302 sq ft) on the 16th and highest level of the building.

My friend and I enter the warmly lit suite, complete with a kitchen island top, living and dining spaces, and an office area.

Best of all is the panoramic view of Orchard Road's cityscape from the glass windows that line the first floor of the suite.

PAN PACIFIC SERVICED SUITES ORCHARD, SINGAPORE

WHERE 96 Somerset Road INFO str.sg/JtiN ROOMS 126, including one-and two-bedroom suites, and penthouses RATES Entry-level one-bedroom deluxe suites start at $420++ a night; one-bedroom penthouses start at $720++ a night (rates based on season). Not applicable for use with SingapoRediscovers Vouchers

Upstairs, a long balcony with two lounge chairs gives an alternate city view. The bedroom and en-suite bathroom exude class with cool grey marble finishing.

Amenities like a washer and the cosy ambience of the suite make me feel at home.

"I could live here forever," says my friend.

How are the amenities?

As the property functions more like a residence than a hotel, none of the amenities requires prior booking, though there is a maximum capacity for each.

There is a swimming pool with aqua aerobic equipment, a fitness centre and a simple golf-putting green. On the 11th floor is a lounge area with an Xbox console for kids and a billiard table for adults.



Outdoor sky gardens command views of the city.



During my stay, I visit the hydro-therapeutic spa twice. It boasts a hot and cold pool, massage jets and steam rooms.

My dip into the 45 deg C hot pool loosens tight muscles and the 25 deg C cold pool revives my senses after.

There are outdoor sky gardens on four floors that command views of the city. I am tempted to take a glass of wine out and soak in the skyline, but I remember I have a balcony in my room for that.

Is there any millennial appeal?

The furnishings of this serviced suite easily tick all my boxes if I have a house of my own.

Tasteful touches like a pot of purple orchids on the kitchen island and Singapore artist Chua Ek Kay's brush artwork in the office area add elements of refinement.

Every moment is Insta-worthy - from lounging in a bubble bath to clinking glasses on the balcony facing the city's nightscape.

Though the property seems to be better poised for travellers and families, millennials like me yearning for a getaway will enjoy the luxury aesthetics and sense of home.

Verdict: bliss or miss?

Something about living in an apartment amid the bustle of town is enough to make me feel like I'm overseas.

In this comfortable space packed with conveniences, which most Singapore millennials can only dream about, I am glad to have made wonderful memories to last till my long-awaited trip overseas.

Hot tip: Order the Eggs Benedict or Salmon and Bagel for breakfast at the Pacific Lounge and enjoy it in the comfort of your room.

• This staycation was hosted by the hotel and is part of a weekly series. For more staycation reviews, go to str.sg/SuiteLife.